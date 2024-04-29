How To Get Diancie For Free In Pokemon GO (May 2024)

Pokemon GO doesn’t often give away Legendary or Mythical Pokemon, and it’s always a delight when Niantic announces a Mythical like Diancie will be available to capture. What’s better is that Diancie will be free to all Pokemon GO players starting in May of 2024.

How To Claim Free Diancie Research in Pokemon GO

Diancie will be available to all players for free starting on May 1, but only to those who complete the Special Research. In order to claim the free Diancie Special Research, players must log in to Pokemon GO after May 1, 2024. This will automatically trigger the dialogue that grants all players access to the Special Research questline.

Does Diancie Special Research Expire?

Once you have the research claimed, it will not expire. You can complete the Special Research tasks as slowly or fast (as long as there aren’t any time-gates quests) as you want.

That said, there is a window of time in which you have to log in, or you will miss the chance to claim the special research. We don’t know what that window of time is, but we do know the event to mark the launch of the research lasts until May 3. Players will likely be able to claim the research after the 3rd, but you might want to log in on May 1 just to be safe.

Free Diancie Special Research Tasks

We won’t know the Diancie Special Research tasks until they are released in Pokemon GO. This section is where we will list each one along with their rewards. As long as none of the tasks require multiple days to complete, we should know all of the tasks shortly after they are released.

Come back to this section on May 1 for the Diancie Special Research Tasks in Pokemon GO!

