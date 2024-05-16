Solo Leveling Arise Best Seo Jiwoo Build Guide

With so many SSR hunters to choose from in Solo Leveling Arise, it can be hard to determine which one is worth investing in. That said, Water-based Seo Jiwoo is definitely one to keep an eye on. Here’s the best build for Seo Jiwoo in Solo Leveling Arise.

Best Seo Jiwoo Build in Solo Leveling Arise

Seo Jiwoo is easily the best breaker in Solo Leveling Arise. While she may not seem all that useful in the early game, she’ll become an invaluable part of your team comp later on when you start farming Cerberus for Artifacts. Her break skills, combined with the fact that she’s a Water-based character, make her the perfect match-up for Cerberus.

You’ll want to stack her up with critical hit rate and damage Artifacts, as well as equipment that can help boost her HP to help with her survivability.

Best Weapon

For Seo Jiwoo, you’ll want her Hunter Exclusive Weapon, Unparalleled Bravery. Here’s what it does:

Increases the user’s Critical Hit damage by 5%.

When the user uses Water Dragon Rush, Lightning Kick, Heavy Attack: Water Dragon Rush, or Heavy Attack: Lightning Kick, increases Critical Hit damage by 1% (stacking up to 20 times).

Unparalleled Bravery basically turns Seo Jiwoo into a crit powerhouse who’s also capable of breaking at the same time. To get the weapon, you’ll need four Hunter Exclusive Weapon Designs, as well as eight Ice Mana Power Crystals, both of which can be obtained from the Exchange Store. The Weapon Designs are much harder to get, as you’ll need to dismantle SR weapons for the casting required to purchase it, but you should be able to get a few from events as they come along.

Best Artifacts and Armor Sets for Seo Jiwoo

As for the armor Artifacts you want to go for, here are my picks:

Hard Leather

New Hunter

Holy

And as for accessories, consider the following sets:

Aquamarine

Beast

Behemoth

The Aquamarine set, in particular, is very helpful if you’re just using Seo Jiwoo as a breaker. This will increase the attack of her team members whenever she tags out, which means that ideally you’ll want to break your foe, then swap out to increase their damage. The Holy set also works well for this concept, as her damage takes a hit, but more than makes up for it with increased damage for the other hunters.

The Hard Leather set, on the other hand, focuses on building her up as a crit monster. It really depends on how you want to use her on your team.

Best Main Stats and Substats for Seo Jiwoo

Finally, let’s talk about the best main stats and substats you should be aiming for with her Artifacts. Generally speaking, these are the ones you want to go for:

Main Stat Substats Water Damage

Critical Hit Rate

Critical Hit Damage HP

MP

Critical Hit Rate

And that does it for our Seo Jiwoo build guide in Solo Leveling Arise.

