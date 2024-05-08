Screenshot captured by The Escapist
Solo Leveling Arise Weapons Tier List (May 2024)

Solo Leveling Arise isn’t just about the hunters, you’ve gotta make sure your weapons are up to snuff too. Here’s our Solo Leveling Arise weapons tier list to help you pick the best ones.

Solo Leveling Arise Weapon Types Explained

a screenshot of the kasaka's venom fang in solo leveling arise

Before we get into the tier list proper, let’s talk about the two different weapon types in Solo Leveling Arise. You can get Player weapons and Hunter weapons; the former is for Sung Jinwoo, while the latter is for all other non-player characters you can pull on the banners.

In addition to that, every character also comes with their own exclusive weapon that can give them additional perks and bonuses when equipped.

Solo Leveling Arise Sung Jinwoo Weapons Tier List

TierWeapons
SThetis’ Grimoire
Shadow Scythe
Demonic Plum Flower Sword
Vulcan’s Rage
The Huntsman
AWest Wind
Frostbite Falchion
Demon King’s Longsword
Radiru Family’s Longbow
Moonshadow
BKnight Killer
Orb of Avarice
Lustrous Longsword
Dragonscale Broadsword
Baruka’s Dagger
Orc’s Broadsword
CKasaka’s Venom Fang
Rock Golem Hammer
Black Hawk
Burning Demon’s Grimoire
Demon Knight’s Spear
Naga Guardian Dragon’s Trident
DKnight’s Sword
Sandstorm Cube
Razan’s Blade
Lycan Slayer
Arachnid’s Hand Crossbow
Grave Keeper’s Scythe
Lizard Glaive
Ice Elf’s Bow
Kim Songshik’s Sword

Generally speaking, if you’re getting any of the D-tier weapons, you should just scrap them for gold and resources to put towards upgrading your other weapons. B and C-tier weapons will suit your purposes just fine in the early hours as you’re still leveling up and getting acquainted with the game’s various systems.

Once you start getting those A and S-tier weapons, that’s when you can start considering scrapping your B and C-tier stuff for the materials you need to upgrade your better equipment.

Solo Leveling Arise Hunter Weapons Tier List

TierWeapons
SUnparalleled Bravery
On a Different Level
Solid Logic
AIntercept
Suppressed White Tiger’s Soul
Night-Thoughts
An Open Hand
Eternal Slumber
Equivalent Exchange
BSteel Bow
Steel Dagger
Ancient Grimoire
Essence of Magic
CBow
Steel Shield
Dagger
Shield
DHatchet
Steel Longsword
Steel Staff
Staff
Sword
Core Axe

As you can see, I’ve put all of the hunter exclusive weapons in S and A-tier. The perks that you can get with the exclusives are second to note. That being said, pretty much every weapon listed in B-tier are very much viable until you’re able to get your hands on some exclusives.

And that does it for our Solo Leveling Arise weapons tier list. If you’re looking for a character tier list or a stats guide for Sung Jinwoo, we’ve got you covered on those fronts as well.

