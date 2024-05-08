Solo Leveling Arise Weapons Tier List (May 2024)

Solo Leveling Arise isn’t just about the hunters, you’ve gotta make sure your weapons are up to snuff too. Here’s our Solo Leveling Arise weapons tier list to help you pick the best ones.

Solo Leveling Arise Weapon Types Explained

Before we get into the tier list proper, let’s talk about the two different weapon types in Solo Leveling Arise. You can get Player weapons and Hunter weapons; the former is for Sung Jinwoo, while the latter is for all other non-player characters you can pull on the banners.

In addition to that, every character also comes with their own exclusive weapon that can give them additional perks and bonuses when equipped.

Solo Leveling Arise Sung Jinwoo Weapons Tier List

Tier Weapons S Thetis’ Grimoire

Shadow Scythe

Demonic Plum Flower Sword

Vulcan’s Rage

The Huntsman A West Wind

Frostbite Falchion

Demon King’s Longsword

Radiru Family’s Longbow

Moonshadow B Knight Killer

Orb of Avarice

Lustrous Longsword

Dragonscale Broadsword

Baruka’s Dagger

Orc’s Broadsword C Kasaka’s Venom Fang

Rock Golem Hammer

Black Hawk

Burning Demon’s Grimoire

Demon Knight’s Spear

Naga Guardian Dragon’s Trident D Knight’s Sword

Sandstorm Cube

Razan’s Blade

Lycan Slayer

Arachnid’s Hand Crossbow

Grave Keeper’s Scythe

Lizard Glaive

Ice Elf’s Bow

Kim Songshik’s Sword

Generally speaking, if you’re getting any of the D-tier weapons, you should just scrap them for gold and resources to put towards upgrading your other weapons. B and C-tier weapons will suit your purposes just fine in the early hours as you’re still leveling up and getting acquainted with the game’s various systems.

Once you start getting those A and S-tier weapons, that’s when you can start considering scrapping your B and C-tier stuff for the materials you need to upgrade your better equipment.

Solo Leveling Arise Hunter Weapons Tier List

Tier Weapons S Unparalleled Bravery

On a Different Level

Solid Logic A Intercept

Suppressed White Tiger’s Soul

Night-Thoughts

An Open Hand

Eternal Slumber

Equivalent Exchange B Steel Bow

Steel Dagger

Ancient Grimoire

Essence of Magic C Bow

Steel Shield

Dagger

Shield D Hatchet

Steel Longsword

Steel Staff

Staff

Sword

Core Axe

As you can see, I’ve put all of the hunter exclusive weapons in S and A-tier. The perks that you can get with the exclusives are second to note. That being said, pretty much every weapon listed in B-tier are very much viable until you’re able to get your hands on some exclusives.

And that does it for our Solo Leveling Arise weapons tier list. If you’re looking for a character tier list or a stats guide for Sung Jinwoo, we’ve got you covered on those fronts as well.

