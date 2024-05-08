Solo Leveling Arise Weapons Tier List (May 2024)

Solo Leveling Arise isn’t just about the hunters, you’ve gotta make sure your weapons are up to snuff too. Here’s our Solo Leveling Arise weapons tier list to help you pick the best ones.
Solo Leveling Arise Weapon Types Explained
Before we get into the tier list proper, let’s talk about the two different weapon types in Solo Leveling Arise. You can get Player weapons and Hunter weapons; the former is for Sung Jinwoo, while the latter is for all other non-player characters you can pull on the banners.
In addition to that, every character also comes with their own exclusive weapon that can give them additional perks and bonuses when equipped.
Solo Leveling Arise Sung Jinwoo Weapons Tier List
|Tier
|Weapons
|S
|Thetis’ Grimoire
Shadow Scythe
Demonic Plum Flower Sword
Vulcan’s Rage
The Huntsman
|A
|West Wind
Frostbite Falchion
Demon King’s Longsword
Radiru Family’s Longbow
Moonshadow
|B
|Knight Killer
Orb of Avarice
Lustrous Longsword
Dragonscale Broadsword
Baruka’s Dagger
Orc’s Broadsword
|C
|Kasaka’s Venom Fang
Rock Golem Hammer
Black Hawk
Burning Demon’s Grimoire
Demon Knight’s Spear
Naga Guardian Dragon’s Trident
|D
|Knight’s Sword
Sandstorm Cube
Razan’s Blade
Lycan Slayer
Arachnid’s Hand Crossbow
Grave Keeper’s Scythe
Lizard Glaive
Ice Elf’s Bow
Kim Songshik’s Sword
Generally speaking, if you’re getting any of the D-tier weapons, you should just scrap them for gold and resources to put towards upgrading your other weapons. B and C-tier weapons will suit your purposes just fine in the early hours as you’re still leveling up and getting acquainted with the game’s various systems.
Once you start getting those A and S-tier weapons, that’s when you can start considering scrapping your B and C-tier stuff for the materials you need to upgrade your better equipment.
Solo Leveling Arise Hunter Weapons Tier List
|Tier
|Weapons
|S
|Unparalleled Bravery
On a Different Level
Solid Logic
|A
|Intercept
Suppressed White Tiger’s Soul
Night-Thoughts
An Open Hand
Eternal Slumber
Equivalent Exchange
|B
|Steel Bow
Steel Dagger
Ancient Grimoire
Essence of Magic
|C
|Bow
Steel Shield
Dagger
Shield
|D
|Hatchet
Steel Longsword
Steel Staff
Staff
Sword
Core Axe
As you can see, I’ve put all of the hunter exclusive weapons in S and A-tier. The perks that you can get with the exclusives are second to note. That being said, pretty much every weapon listed in B-tier are very much viable until you’re able to get your hands on some exclusives.
And that does it for our Solo Leveling Arise weapons tier list. If you’re looking for a character tier list or a stats guide for Sung Jinwoo, we’ve got you covered on those fronts as well.