Solo Leveling Arise Hunter Tier List (April 2024)

There are plenty of characters to play around with in Solo Leveling Arise, which can make team-building feel rather daunting. With that in mind, here’s our Solo Leveling Arise hunter tier list to help you make those crucial decisions.

Solo Leveling Arise Hunter Tier List

Solo Leveling Arise is one of those rare gacha games where the freebie characters you get at the start of the game are largely trash. This means that as soon as you get enough Essence Stones or draw tickets, you’re gonna want to start summoning to build your team out a bit more, or reroll your account.

Without further ado, here’s our ranking of all the characters currently available in Solo Leveling Arise.

Tier Hunter S Min Byung-Gu

Baek Yoonho (Silver Mane)

Choi Jong-Un

Emma Laurent

Seo Jiwoo A Baek Yoonho

Kang Taeshik

Lee Bora

Lim Tae-Gyu

Hwang Dongsoo

Park Heejin

Nam Chae-Young

Yoo Jinho B Kim Chul

Hwang Dongsuk

Woo Junchul C Song Chiyul

Anna Ruiz

Han Song-Yi D Jo Kyuhwan

Lee Joohee

Park Beom-Shik

Kim Sangshik

S-Tier Characters

Alright, let’s talk about the cream of the crop first. If you’re planning on rerolling your account in Solo Leveling Arise, your targets should be Min Byung-Gu and Choi Jong-In as your priorities. If you’ve played any sort of gacha game before, you’ll know how important it is to have one carry DPS character and one powerful support, and these two guys fill those roles perfectly.

Min Byung-Gu is easily the best support in the game right now, as he can buff your party, debuff enemies, and also provide healing. His healing capabilities aren’t mind-blowing by any stretch of the imagination, but his utility is just off the charts. On the other hand, Choi Jong-In is far and away the best DPS character in Solo Leveling Arise, with powerful debuffs, burn application, and skill resets to keep his momentum up.

The other S-tier characters here are no slouch either, with Emma Laurent being a powerful DPS character that excels at AoE damage, and Seo Jiwoo being a master at guard-breaking and boss battles. Baek Yoonho (Silver Mane) is also an excellent single-target and boss killer, though you do need to be at least somewhat proficient with Extreme Evasions if you want to use him effectively.

A-Tier Characters

This is where things get fun. The A-tier characters in Solo Leveling Arise are also really strong, with a couple of SRs thrown into the mix for players who weren’t lucky enough to get three SSRs at the beginning. Kang Taeshik is definitely the highlight here, as his ability to apply bleed effects allow him to hit some serious DPS numbers that can rival a lot of SSRs.

Park Heejin and Yoo Jinho are also standouts here, with the former being able to support the party by cleansing debuffs and increasing overall damage done. Yoo Jinho is pretty much the only freebie unit you get that’s actually good, as he can help absorb damage as a tank, while also serving as a solid breaker.

Speaking of breaking, Baek Yoonho has also quickly proven to be the best breaker in the game who’s invaluable in a lot of boss battles. And if you’re building a dark-based team, you’ll want to get Lee Bora as well, who gives dark-based units a bonus while also helping to support the party.

B-Tier Characters

I really wanted Woo Jinchul to work, but unfortunately, it would appear that he’s easily the worst SSR unit in the game at the moment. While he is one of the faster characters in the game with high mobility, his damage output is woefully low. He also scales with the Defense stat, which just doesn’t make sense for his overall kit.

Both Kim Chul and Hwang Dongsuk are also pretty decent tank and DPS units, but I’ve found that there’s really little point to investing in them once you’ve gotten a few copies of Yoo Jinho, who’s just given to you for free.

C-Tier Characters

Song Chiyul is another freebie unit you get in the game, and while he can be decent against large groups of enemies with his AoE moves, he gets quickly outclassed by other characters you’ll get simply by pulling on the banner. Similarly, Han Song-Yi is also a decent water-based unit who also gets outclassed by everyone else of the same element.

D-Tier Characters

Finally, we get to the very bottom of the barrel. Lee Joohee may be a B-rank hunter, but the fact that her entire kit revolves around healing in a game that’s all about getting fast clears, this makes her the weakest support in the entire roster.

Both Jo Kyuhwan and Park Beom-Shik are also considered extremely mediocre characters with kits that don’t really do anything outstanding or special. They’re fine if you just need someone to fill in temporarily, but you’re better off with virtually anyone else.

And that does it for our Solo Leveling Arise hunter tier list. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including a stats guide that goes over the best stats to prioritize for Sung Jinwoo.

