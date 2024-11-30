DTI Winter Event Release Date, Sneak Peeks & More

As the winter holidays approach us, so does the Dress to Impress winter event. Here’s all the details for when the DTI Winter Event releases as well as everything we know that is coming in the update.

When is the Dress to Impress Winter Event?

The Dress to Impress Winter Event starts on December 14, 2024 at 5 PM CET and it ends on January 15, 2024 at 6 PM CET. So you can expect a full month of holiday cheer in DTI, which I’m very excited about.

Everything new in the DTI Winter Event

Like usual, the developers have been sharing and getting us excited for the Winter Event with a bunch of sneak peeks over on the DTI Discord Server. Here is everything that they have shared so far so that you can prepare for the holiday cheer that is coming soon.

New DTI Logo

Of course, it wouldn’t be a major update if DTI didn’t change their logo to match the event theme. This time it’s all about the holidays and winter, and the logo has gotten an appropriate reskin.

New DTI Faces

The face card will be lethal with some of the new faces that are coming with the Winter update. I am really looking forward to the one with the white out eyes. Creepy vibes are my go-to in fashion, though that Grinch makeup is fighting its way to the top as well.

New DTI Challenge

DTI isn’t just a fashion game with a runway, it has some pretty fun additional quests (Lana will forever be my beloved). The Winter Update seems to have a Christmas challenge in store for us, set in the jolly Santa’s workshop.

New DTI Outfits

Is every single one of my outfits going to include the Santa hat no matter what the theme? Yes, absolutely, Unless they add an Elf hat as well, and in that case I will be switching it up.

Apart from some great hair accessories, DTI is coming with some pretty cool (get it, because it’s winter) outfits, and we know we haven’t even seen everything in store yet.

New DTI Poses

The outfit is important, but poses are just as important on the runway. The new snow particle poses will bring just that extra bit of holiday cheer to your every outfit. Let it snow, let it snow!

