Solo Leveling Arise Best Cha Hae-In Build Guide

Cha Hae-In is one of the most popular characters in Solo Leveling, and she’s pretty damn powerful in Solo Leveling Arise as well. To that end, here’s a Cha Hae-In build guide to help you get the most out of her in Solo Leveling Arise.

Best Cha Hae-In Build in Solo Leveling Arise

Before we get into her ideal weapon and Artifact sets in Solo Leveling Arise, let’s talk about how many copies of Cha Hae-In you should try to pull for. From my experience, I’ve found that she’s already pretty serviceable with just one copy, but if you’re able to get a second copy of her, that’s when she really shines.

Her base attack gets a huge boost, and Waltz of the Sword gets extra stacks as well.

As for her Artifact sets, you’ll want to get her either the Hard Leather set or the Black Lion set, and we’ll go over those in more detail down below.

Best Weapon

We’ll start with the easy one. The weapon you want for Cha Hae-In is the Sword of Light, hands down. This is her Hunter Exclusive Weapon, and the good news is that you can get two copies of it for basically free by participating in her launch event.

Alternatively, you can craft it yourself, though you’ll need to farm up the materials, which will take a while.

Best Artifacts and Armor Sets for Cha Hae-In

Listed below are the best Artifact sets you want to try to farm for Cha Hae-In in Solo Leveling Arise:

Hard Leather set

Black Lion set

With the Black Lion set, two pieces will increase her attack by 5%, while four pieces will allow her to ignore 15% of the target’s defense stat. And with the Hard Leather set, two pieces increase her critical hit rate by 8%, and four pieces increase her critical damage by 32%.

You’ll also want to aim for the substats listed below:

Artifact Piece Main Stat Substat Head Atk%+ Atk+

Crit Rate+

DMG+

Def PEN+ Chest Def+ Def+

Atk%+

Atk+

Crit Rate+

DMG+ Arms Atk+ Atk%+

DMG+

Def PEN+

Crit Rate+ Legs Crit Damage+ Atk%+

Atk+

Crit Rate+

DMG+

Best Accessories for Cha Hae-In

Once you’ve unlocked Instance Dungeons in Solo Leveling Arise, you can start farming accessory sets for her as well. Generally speaking, you’ll want to go for the Executioner or Champion of Field sets, or even Concentration of Power.

Listed below are the main and substats to go for:

Accessory Main Stat Substats Necklace HP+ Atk%+

Crit Damage+

Atk+

DMG+ Ring Light Damage%+ Atk%+

Atk+

DMG+

Crit Damage+ Ring Atk%+ Atk+

DMG+

Def PEN+

Crit Damage+ Earrings MP+ Atk%+

Atk+

Crit Damage+

DMG+

And that does it for our Cha Hae-In build guide in Solo Leveling Arise.

