Solo Leveling Arise Cha Hae-In Event Guide

Published: May 8, 2024 05:39 am

With the global launch of Solo Leveling Arise, Netmarble has wasted no time in pushing out its first in-game event. Here’s everything you need to know about the Cha Hae In Pick the Best Dancer event in Solo Leveling Arise.

Solo Leveling Arise Cha Hae-In Event Start and End Date

The Cha Hae-In event in Solo Leveling Arise will run from May 8, till May 29, at midnight UTC, which is 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

During this period, players will be able to participate in the event and also pull on Cha Hae-In’s rate-up banner.

How to Start the Special Dice Event

a screenshot of the special dice event in solo leveling arise

There are two parts to this event in Solo Leveling Arise. The first part is the Special Dice mini-game, which you can access via the star icon from the menu, after you’ve hit level 7 with Sung Jinwoo. From this menu, you can roll dice to make laps around the map. For every lap you complete, you earn a reward. As you land on tiles around the map, you’ll also gain smaller rewards like money and other crafting materials.

Here are all the lap rewards you can get:

Number of LapsReward
1Rate Up Draw Ticket x3
2Rate Up Draw Ticket x3
3Rate Up Draw Ticket x3
4Rate Up Draw Ticket x3
5The Sword of Light (Cha Hae-In’s exclusive weapon)

As you may have guessed, just getting Cha Hae-In herself isn’t enough. You need good weapons to help complete her build as well, and the Sword of Light will definitely bring her to the next level.

The good news is that you can get quite a few dice rolls each day. Here’s how to get them:

  • Log in for one day
  • Clear any gate five times
  • Clear Encore Missions two times
  • Draw from the Rate Up Draw 10 times

The first three missions are only available once a day, but you can get three dice whenever you do a 10-pull on the rate-up banners. If you keep up with the daily missions diligently, you should be able to clear five laps around the map before the event ends.

Pick the Best Dancer Event Explained

a screenshot of the cha hae-in event leaderboard in solo leveling arise

Next up, let’s talk about the second part of the event: Pick the Best Dancer. You can also access this part by clicking on the star icon in the menu after reaching level 7 with Jinwoo. This is essentially a game within the game where you have to do things within Solo Leveling Arise to rack up points and earn rewards. Here are all of the missions and point rewards for them:

  • Obtain Cha Hae-In – 150p
  • Level up Cha Hae-In one time – 2p
  • Advance Cha Hae-in one time – 150p
  • Upgrade Cha Hae-In one time – 20p
  • Level up Cha Hae-In’s Skills one time – 20p
  • Level up SR-Rank hunters one time – 1p
  • Level up SSR-Rank hunters one time – 1p
  • Advance SR-Rank hunters one time – 10p
  • Advance SSR-Rank hunters one time – 70p
  • Upgrade SSR-Rank hunters one time – 15p
  • Level up SR-Rank hunter skills one time – 10p
  • Level up SSR-Rank hunter skills one time – 15p

Each time you do any of the above activities, you’ll get the corresponding number of points. And the more points you get, the better the rewards. Below is a full list of rewards you can get from the event:

Point MilestoneReward
50p70,000 Gold
130pWeapon Enhancement Gear II x20
210pMelding Cube Selection Chest
290pDesign x3
370pRune Fragment x50
450pGold x70,000
530pRare Rune Chest
670pSkill Scroll II x4
800pPowder of Blessing x30
930pHunter Exclusive Weapon Design
1,060pPrecision Design
1,190pMana Power Crystal Selection Chest
1,320pSkill Scroll III
1,500pThe Sword of Light (Cha Hae-In’s exclusive weapon)

It can be difficult for an F2P player to keep up with these missions, as they basically require you to keep pulling on the banners with premium currencies and draw tickets. For F2P folks, I’d recommend focusing your efforts on the Special Dice event first and getting the weapon that way, then look at the points system once you’ve cleared that out.

And that’s everything you need to know about the Cha Hae-In event in Solo Leveling Arise. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our weapon and hunter tier lists.

