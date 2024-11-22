All Essences and How To Get Them in MySims

Whether you’re new to MySims or returning after your last adventure with the Wii or DS versions, this retro remake might need some refreshers. Essences are an essential part of crafting the right builds to complete orders for your fellow Sims, so knowing where to find them is key.

Recommended Videos

What Are Essences in MySims?

Screenshot by The Escapist

Essences are collectible items in MySims. You can find them through just about any activity, and they’re used as building blocks and to create different paints when crafting items. Many of them are items you gather in-world, like apples or flowers, but others must be obtained via interactions.

There are three main categories of Essences in MySims – Emotions, Living Things, and Objects. Each Essence has a theme attached to it, and gathering the right ones will help ensure you’re able to keep your fellow Sims happy by building things that align with their preferred vibe. Most Essences can be used as physical objects or to create custom paints when making things in Build Mode.

All MySims Essences and How to Get Them

As you explore the world of MySims on Nintendo Switch, you will encounter many different essences. When your fellow Sims ask for items or builds, they will often specify that the requested order needs to include a specific essence. That means you’ll need to know how to get them.

Some Essences won’t become available until you unlock new areas or level up your town, so it may take some time to find every Essence in MySims.

Essences in Your Town

Screenshot by The Escapist

When you first jump into MySims, you’ll only be able to explore your town – other areas, like the Forest and Desert, are blocked off until you unlock the right tools. There are plenty of Essences to discover here for those early-game requests from fellow Sims.

To get some of the Essences, you’ll need the Crowbar tool, which helps you get into the prospecting caves. This unlocks once you level up your town’s rank.

Essence Name Interests How to Get It Location(s) 8-Ball Fun Prospecting



Nice interactions with Fun Sims Near Train Station



Interaction Action Figure Geeky Prospecting In the prospecting cave Angry Fun Mean interactions with Sims Interaction Clown Fish Fun Fishing Pond Dark Wood Studious Chop a Studious or Cute tree Interaction Dead Wood Spooky Chop a dead tree or a Spooky tree Interaction Green Apple Tasty Harvest from apple trees



Can be planted Town Square Happy Cute Friendly interactions with Sims Interaction Light Wood Studious Chop a Tasty or Fun tree Interaction Metal Geeky Chop down Geeky trees Interaction Organic Studious Pull up flowers Interaction Purple Crayon Cute Prospecting Town Square, near apple trees Rainbow Trout Tasty Fishing Pond Red Apple Tasty Harvest from apple trees



Can be planted Town Square Sad Spooky Be nice to Spooky Sims or mean to other Sims Interaction Scary Spooky Be nice to Spooky Sims Interaction Stone Studious Prospecting Town Square, near apple trees Thorn Spooky Harvest from Spooky tree Near your house, towards edge of town Tire Geeky Fishing Pond Yellow Blossom Fun Harvest from blossom bush



Can be planted Town Square Video Game Geeky Prospecting



Play video games In the prospecting cave



Interaction

Forest Essences

The first new area you unlock will be the forest near town, which is accessed after you get the Saw tool. The forest adds new Essences to your repertoire.

Essence Name Interests How to Get It Location Bacon Tasty Prospecting



Picnics & Cooking Near the waterfall



Interaction Cake Tasty Prospecting



Cooking Near the waterfall



Interaction Cherry Blossom Tasty Harvest from cherry blossom tree Throughout forest Chocolate Cake Tasty Prospecting Near the waterfall Crab Tasty Fishing Pond Eyeball Spooky Harvest from eyeball tree Cave deep in the forest Gingerbread Man Tasty Prospecting Across the first log over the water Jack O’Lantern Spooky Harvest from Jack O’ Lantern Tree Cave deep in the forest Knight Studious Harvest from knight tree Northern hilltop area Magic Carpet Fun Prospecting In the prospecting cave Music Note Fun Prospecting In the prospecting cave Octopus Tasty Fishing Pond Organic Studious Prospecting Southern area of forest (and by pulling up flowers, as noted above) Plum Blossom Cute Harvest from plum blossom tree Throughout forest Rose Cute Harvest from rose bush Throughout forest Soccer Ball Fun Prospecting In the prospecting cave Snake Geeky Fishing Pond Terra Cotta Studious Prospecting Near prospecting cave

Desert Essences

Image via EA

Once you improve your town’s ranking, you will unlock a Pickaxe that you can use to gain access to the desert. New areas to explore and new Essences await.

Essence Name Interests How to Get It Location Alien Geeky Prospecting In the prospecting cave Amber Tasty Prospecting In the top east corner of the desert Amethyst Spooky Prospecting In the top east corner of the desert Beach Ball Fun Fishing Ocean Black Apple Spooky Harvest from black apple tree To the south of the main orchard Black Rose Spooky Harvest from a black rose tree In the top east corner of the desert Clubs Fun Harvest from club tree In the treasure cave Diamonds Fun Harvest from diamond tree In the treasure cave Dinosaur Fossil Studious Prospecting In the northern area, near the Dinosaur bones Elephant Studious Prospecting To the south of the main orchard Fish Bones Spooky Fishing Ocean Garnet Cute Prospecting Cliff in northern area Gears Geeky Harvest from gear tree In the cave in the Desert Junkyard Ghost Spooky Harvest from ghost tree To the south of the main orchard Globe Studious Prospecting In the junkyard area Gold Cute Fishing Ocean Hearts Fun Harvest from heart tree In the treasure cave Hopi Doll Fun Prospecting To the south of the main orchard Jade Studious Prospecting In the top east corner of the desert Kissing Fish Cute Fishing Ocean Lemon Tasty Harvest from lime tree Main orchard area Lime Tasty Harvest from lime tree Main orchard area Mega Lizard Geeky Prospecting In the northern area, near the Dinosaur bones Moai Studious Prospecting In the northern area, near the Dinosaur bones Orange Tasty Harvest from orange tree Main orchard area Pawn Studious Harvest from pawn tree In the prospecting cave Pencil Studious Prospecting In the northern area of the Desert Junkyard Puppy Cute Prospecting Near the ruins Red Crayon Cute Prospecting In the prospecting cave Robot Geeky Prospecting In the cave in the Desert Junkyard Rook Studious Harvest from rook tree In the prospecting cave Sapphire Geeky Prospecting In the top east corner of the desert Skeleton Spooky Prospecting In the northern area, near the Dinosaur bones Sunflower Cute Harvest from sunflower tree Throughout desert Spades Fun Harvest from spade tree In the prospecting cave Spider Spooky Prospecting In the top east corner of the desert Spring Geeky Harvest from a spring tree In the cave in the Desert Junkyard Star Geeky Prospecting In the Junkyard, near cave entrance Tiger Fun Prospecting To the south of the main orchard Tim Doll Cute Prospecting In the prospecting cave Tina Doll Cute Prospecting



Friendly interactions with Cute Sims In the prospecting cave



Interaction Tiny Shark Geeky Fishing Ocean Topaz Fun Prospecting In the top east corner of the desert Yellow Crayon Cute Prospecting In the prospecting cave VooDoo Doll Spooky Prospecting In the top east corner of the desert graveyard

While that may look like a long list, you’ll naturally encounter many of these Essences as you explore the world of MySims. When those tricky requests come up, however, it’s helpful to have a reminder of where to go to find a specific Essence to satisfy your fellow Sims’ item orders.

MySims is available now on Nintendo Switch.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy