All Essences and How To Get Them in MySims

Whether you’re new to MySims or returning after your last adventure with the Wii or DS versions, this retro remake might need some refreshers. Essences are an essential part of crafting the right builds to complete orders for your fellow Sims, so knowing where to find them is key.
What Are Essences in MySims?
Essences are collectible items in MySims. You can find them through just about any activity, and they’re used as building blocks and to create different paints when crafting items. Many of them are items you gather in-world, like apples or flowers, but others must be obtained via interactions.
There are three main categories of Essences in MySims – Emotions, Living Things, and Objects. Each Essence has a theme attached to it, and gathering the right ones will help ensure you’re able to keep your fellow Sims happy by building things that align with their preferred vibe. Most Essences can be used as physical objects or to create custom paints when making things in Build Mode.
All MySims Essences and How to Get Them
As you explore the world of MySims on Nintendo Switch, you will encounter many different essences. When your fellow Sims ask for items or builds, they will often specify that the requested order needs to include a specific essence. That means you’ll need to know how to get them.
Some Essences won’t become available until you unlock new areas or level up your town, so it may take some time to find every Essence in MySims.
Essences in Your Town
When you first jump into MySims, you’ll only be able to explore your town – other areas, like the Forest and Desert, are blocked off until you unlock the right tools. There are plenty of Essences to discover here for those early-game requests from fellow Sims.
To get some of the Essences, you’ll need the Crowbar tool, which helps you get into the prospecting caves. This unlocks once you level up your town’s rank.
|Essence Name
|Interests
|How to Get It
|Location(s)
|8-Ball
|Fun
|Prospecting
Nice interactions with Fun Sims
|Near Train Station
Interaction
|Action Figure
|Geeky
|Prospecting
|In the prospecting cave
|Angry
|Fun
|Mean interactions with Sims
|Interaction
|Clown Fish
|Fun
|Fishing
|Pond
|Dark Wood
|Studious
|Chop a Studious or Cute tree
|Interaction
|Dead Wood
|Spooky
|Chop a dead tree or a Spooky tree
|Interaction
|Green Apple
|Tasty
|Harvest from apple trees
Can be planted
|Town Square
|Happy
|Cute
|Friendly interactions with Sims
|Interaction
|Light Wood
|Studious
|Chop a Tasty or Fun tree
|Interaction
|Metal
|Geeky
|Chop down Geeky trees
|Interaction
|Organic
|Studious
|Pull up flowers
|Interaction
|Purple Crayon
|Cute
|Prospecting
|Town Square, near apple trees
|Rainbow Trout
|Tasty
|Fishing
|Pond
|Red Apple
|Tasty
|Harvest from apple trees
Can be planted
|Town Square
|Sad
|Spooky
|Be nice to Spooky Sims or mean to other Sims
|Interaction
|Scary
|Spooky
|Be nice to Spooky Sims
|Interaction
|Stone
|Studious
|Prospecting
|Town Square, near apple trees
|Thorn
|Spooky
|Harvest from Spooky tree
|Near your house, towards edge of town
|Tire
|Geeky
|Fishing
|Pond
|Yellow Blossom
|Fun
|Harvest from blossom bush
Can be planted
|Town Square
|Video Game
|Geeky
|Prospecting
Play video games
|In the prospecting cave
Interaction
Forest Essences
The first new area you unlock will be the forest near town, which is accessed after you get the Saw tool. The forest adds new Essences to your repertoire.
|Essence Name
|Interests
|How to Get It
|Location
|Bacon
|Tasty
|Prospecting
Picnics & Cooking
|Near the waterfall
Interaction
|Cake
|Tasty
|Prospecting
Cooking
|Near the waterfall
Interaction
|Cherry Blossom
|Tasty
|Harvest from cherry blossom tree
|Throughout forest
|Chocolate Cake
|Tasty
|Prospecting
|Near the waterfall
|Crab
|Tasty
|Fishing
|Pond
|Eyeball
|Spooky
|Harvest from eyeball tree
|Cave deep in the forest
|Gingerbread Man
|Tasty
|Prospecting
|Across the first log over the water
|Jack O’Lantern
|Spooky
|Harvest from Jack O’ Lantern Tree
|Cave deep in the forest
|Knight
|Studious
|Harvest from knight tree
|Northern hilltop area
|Magic Carpet
|Fun
|Prospecting
|In the prospecting cave
|Music Note
|Fun
|Prospecting
|In the prospecting cave
|Octopus
|Tasty
|Fishing
|Pond
|Organic
|Studious
|Prospecting
|Southern area of forest (and by pulling up flowers, as noted above)
|Plum Blossom
|Cute
|Harvest from plum blossom tree
|Throughout forest
|Rose
|Cute
|Harvest from rose bush
|Throughout forest
|Soccer Ball
|Fun
|Prospecting
|In the prospecting cave
|Snake
|Geeky
|Fishing
|Pond
|Terra Cotta
|Studious
|Prospecting
|Near prospecting cave
Desert Essences
Once you improve your town’s ranking, you will unlock a Pickaxe that you can use to gain access to the desert. New areas to explore and new Essences await.
|Essence Name
|Interests
|How to Get It
|Location
|Alien
|Geeky
|Prospecting
|In the prospecting cave
|Amber
|Tasty
|Prospecting
|In the top east corner of the desert
|Amethyst
|Spooky
|Prospecting
|In the top east corner of the desert
|Beach Ball
|Fun
|Fishing
|Ocean
|Black Apple
|Spooky
|Harvest from black apple tree
|To the south of the main orchard
|Black Rose
|Spooky
|Harvest from a black rose tree
|In the top east corner of the desert
|Clubs
|Fun
|Harvest from club tree
|In the treasure cave
|Diamonds
|Fun
|Harvest from diamond tree
|In the treasure cave
|Dinosaur Fossil
|Studious
|Prospecting
|In the northern area, near the Dinosaur bones
|Elephant
|Studious
|Prospecting
|To the south of the main orchard
|Fish Bones
|Spooky
|Fishing
|Ocean
|Garnet
|Cute
|Prospecting
|Cliff in northern area
|Gears
|Geeky
|Harvest from gear tree
|In the cave in the Desert Junkyard
|Ghost
|Spooky
|Harvest from ghost tree
|To the south of the main orchard
|Globe
|Studious
|Prospecting
|In the junkyard area
|Gold
|Cute
|Fishing
|Ocean
|Hearts
|Fun
|Harvest from heart tree
|In the treasure cave
|Hopi Doll
|Fun
|Prospecting
|To the south of the main orchard
|Jade
|Studious
|Prospecting
|In the top east corner of the desert
|Kissing Fish
|Cute
|Fishing
|Ocean
|Lemon
|Tasty
|Harvest from lime tree
|Main orchard area
|Lime
|Tasty
|Harvest from lime tree
|Main orchard area
|Mega Lizard
|Geeky
|Prospecting
|In the northern area, near the Dinosaur bones
|Moai
|Studious
|Prospecting
|In the northern area, near the Dinosaur bones
|Orange
|Tasty
|Harvest from orange tree
|Main orchard area
|Pawn
|Studious
|Harvest from pawn tree
|In the prospecting cave
|Pencil
|Studious
|Prospecting
|In the northern area of the Desert Junkyard
|Puppy
|Cute
|Prospecting
|Near the ruins
|Red Crayon
|Cute
|Prospecting
|In the prospecting cave
|Robot
|Geeky
|Prospecting
|In the cave in the Desert Junkyard
|Rook
|Studious
|Harvest from rook tree
|In the prospecting cave
|Sapphire
|Geeky
|Prospecting
|In the top east corner of the desert
|Skeleton
|Spooky
|Prospecting
|In the northern area, near the Dinosaur bones
|Sunflower
|Cute
|Harvest from sunflower tree
|Throughout desert
|Spades
|Fun
|Harvest from spade tree
|In the prospecting cave
|Spider
|Spooky
|Prospecting
|In the top east corner of the desert
|Spring
|Geeky
|Harvest from a spring tree
|In the cave in the Desert Junkyard
|Star
|Geeky
|Prospecting
|In the Junkyard, near cave entrance
|Tiger
|Fun
|Prospecting
|To the south of the main orchard
|Tim Doll
|Cute
|Prospecting
|In the prospecting cave
|Tina Doll
|Cute
|Prospecting
Friendly interactions with Cute Sims
|In the prospecting cave
Interaction
|Tiny Shark
|Geeky
|Fishing
|Ocean
|Topaz
|Fun
|Prospecting
|In the top east corner of the desert
|Yellow Crayon
|Cute
|Prospecting
|In the prospecting cave
|VooDoo Doll
|Spooky
|Prospecting
|In the top east corner of the desert graveyard
While that may look like a long list, you’ll naturally encounter many of these Essences as you explore the world of MySims. When those tricky requests come up, however, it’s helpful to have a reminder of where to go to find a specific Essence to satisfy your fellow Sims’ item orders.
MySims is available now on Nintendo Switch.
Published: Nov 22, 2024 02:49 pm