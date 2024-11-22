Forgot password
Image of using Essences to build in MySims
Screenshot by The Escapist
All Essences and How To Get Them in MySims

Build everything with Essences in MySims
Published: Nov 22, 2024 02:49 pm

Whether you’re new to MySims or returning after your last adventure with the Wii or DS versions, this retro remake might need some refreshers. Essences are an essential part of crafting the right builds to complete orders for your fellow Sims, so knowing where to find them is key.

What Are Essences in MySims?

Happy Essence in MySims
Screenshot by The Escapist

Essences are collectible items in MySims. You can find them through just about any activity, and they’re used as building blocks and to create different paints when crafting items. Many of them are items you gather in-world, like apples or flowers, but others must be obtained via interactions.

There are three main categories of Essences in MySims – Emotions, Living Things, and Objects. Each Essence has a theme attached to it, and gathering the right ones will help ensure you’re able to keep your fellow Sims happy by building things that align with their preferred vibe. Most Essences can be used as physical objects or to create custom paints when making things in Build Mode.

All MySims Essences and How to Get Them

As you explore the world of MySims on Nintendo Switch, you will encounter many different essences. When your fellow Sims ask for items or builds, they will often specify that the requested order needs to include a specific essence. That means you’ll need to know how to get them.

Some Essences won’t become available until you unlock new areas or level up your town, so it may take some time to find every Essence in MySims.

Essences in Your Town

MyTown Prospecting Essences in MySims
Screenshot by The Escapist

When you first jump into MySims, you’ll only be able to explore your town – other areas, like the Forest and Desert, are blocked off until you unlock the right tools. There are plenty of Essences to discover here for those early-game requests from fellow Sims.

To get some of the Essences, you’ll need the Crowbar tool, which helps you get into the prospecting caves. This unlocks once you level up your town’s rank.

Essence NameInterestsHow to Get ItLocation(s)
8-BallFunProspecting

Nice interactions with Fun Sims		Near Train Station

Interaction
Action FigureGeekyProspectingIn the prospecting cave
AngryFunMean interactions with SimsInteraction
Clown FishFunFishingPond
Dark WoodStudiousChop a Studious or Cute treeInteraction
Dead WoodSpookyChop a dead tree or a Spooky treeInteraction
Green AppleTastyHarvest from apple trees

Can be planted		Town Square
HappyCuteFriendly interactions with SimsInteraction
Light WoodStudiousChop a Tasty or Fun treeInteraction
MetalGeekyChop down Geeky treesInteraction
OrganicStudiousPull up flowersInteraction
Purple CrayonCuteProspectingTown Square, near apple trees
Rainbow TroutTastyFishingPond
Red AppleTastyHarvest from apple trees

Can be planted		Town Square
SadSpookyBe nice to Spooky Sims or mean to other SimsInteraction
ScarySpookyBe nice to Spooky SimsInteraction
StoneStudiousProspectingTown Square, near apple trees
ThornSpookyHarvest from Spooky treeNear your house, towards edge of town
TireGeekyFishingPond
Yellow BlossomFunHarvest from blossom bush

Can be planted		Town Square
Video GameGeekyProspecting

Play video games		In the prospecting cave

Interaction

Forest Essences

The first new area you unlock will be the forest near town, which is accessed after you get the Saw tool. The forest adds new Essences to your repertoire.

Essence NameInterestsHow to Get ItLocation
BaconTastyProspecting

Picnics & Cooking		Near the waterfall

Interaction
CakeTastyProspecting

Cooking		Near the waterfall

Interaction
Cherry BlossomTastyHarvest from cherry blossom treeThroughout forest
Chocolate CakeTastyProspectingNear the waterfall
CrabTastyFishingPond
EyeballSpookyHarvest from eyeball treeCave deep in the forest
Gingerbread ManTastyProspectingAcross the first log over the water
Jack O’LanternSpookyHarvest from Jack O’ Lantern TreeCave deep in the forest
KnightStudiousHarvest from knight treeNorthern hilltop area
Magic CarpetFunProspectingIn the prospecting cave
Music NoteFunProspectingIn the prospecting cave
OctopusTastyFishingPond
OrganicStudiousProspectingSouthern area of forest (and by pulling up flowers, as noted above)
Plum BlossomCuteHarvest from plum blossom treeThroughout forest
RoseCuteHarvest from rose bushThroughout forest
Soccer BallFunProspectingIn the prospecting cave
SnakeGeekyFishingPond
Terra CottaStudiousProspectingNear prospecting cave

Desert Essences

Desert Essences in MySims Cozy Bundle
Image via EA

Once you improve your town’s ranking, you will unlock a Pickaxe that you can use to gain access to the desert. New areas to explore and new Essences await.

Essence NameInterestsHow to Get ItLocation
AlienGeekyProspectingIn the prospecting cave
AmberTastyProspectingIn the top east corner of the desert
AmethystSpookyProspectingIn the top east corner of the desert
Beach BallFunFishingOcean
Black AppleSpookyHarvest from black apple treeTo the south of the main orchard
Black RoseSpookyHarvest from a black rose treeIn the top east corner of the desert
ClubsFunHarvest from club treeIn the treasure cave
DiamondsFunHarvest from diamond treeIn the treasure cave
Dinosaur FossilStudiousProspectingIn the northern area, near the Dinosaur bones
ElephantStudiousProspectingTo the south of the main orchard
Fish BonesSpookyFishingOcean
GarnetCuteProspectingCliff in northern area
GearsGeekyHarvest from gear treeIn the cave in the Desert Junkyard
GhostSpookyHarvest from ghost treeTo the south of the main orchard
GlobeStudiousProspectingIn the junkyard area
GoldCuteFishingOcean
HeartsFunHarvest from heart treeIn the treasure cave
Hopi DollFunProspectingTo the south of the main orchard
JadeStudiousProspectingIn the top east corner of the desert
Kissing FishCuteFishingOcean
LemonTastyHarvest from lime treeMain orchard area
LimeTastyHarvest from lime treeMain orchard area
Mega LizardGeekyProspectingIn the northern area, near the Dinosaur bones
MoaiStudiousProspectingIn the northern area, near the Dinosaur bones
OrangeTastyHarvest from orange treeMain orchard area
PawnStudiousHarvest from pawn treeIn the prospecting cave
PencilStudiousProspectingIn the northern area of the Desert Junkyard
PuppyCuteProspectingNear the ruins
Red CrayonCuteProspectingIn the prospecting cave
RobotGeekyProspectingIn the cave in the Desert Junkyard
RookStudiousHarvest from rook treeIn the prospecting cave
SapphireGeekyProspectingIn the top east corner of the desert
SkeletonSpookyProspectingIn the northern area, near the Dinosaur bones
SunflowerCuteHarvest from sunflower treeThroughout desert
SpadesFunHarvest from spade treeIn the prospecting cave
SpiderSpookyProspectingIn the top east corner of the desert
SpringGeekyHarvest from a spring treeIn the cave in the Desert Junkyard
StarGeekyProspectingIn the Junkyard, near cave entrance
TigerFunProspectingTo the south of the main orchard
Tim DollCuteProspectingIn the prospecting cave
Tina DollCuteProspecting

Friendly interactions with Cute Sims		In the prospecting cave

Interaction
Tiny SharkGeekyFishingOcean
TopazFunProspectingIn the top east corner of the desert
Yellow CrayonCuteProspectingIn the prospecting cave
VooDoo DollSpookyProspectingIn the top east corner of the desert graveyard

While that may look like a long list, you’ll naturally encounter many of these Essences as you explore the world of MySims. When those tricky requests come up, however, it’s helpful to have a reminder of where to go to find a specific Essence to satisfy your fellow Sims’ item orders.

MySims is available now on Nintendo Switch.

MySims
