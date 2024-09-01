Every Sims Game We Need To See Ported to Switch After MySims

The upcoming MySims: Cozy Bundle for the Nintendo Switch will re-release two of the beloved MySims titles for a new generation of cozy gamers to enjoy. As much as we’re ready for this first foray into the Sims franchise on Switch, Sims fans can’t help but immediately want more.

These Sims Games Need a Nintendo Switch Port Immediately

The MySims: Cozy Bundle brings two of the classic MySims titles to Nintendo Switch for the first time, including town builder MySims and its medieval spinoff, MySims Kingdom. These games, often touted as a mix of The Sims and Animal Crossing, are an exciting addition to the Nintendo Switch library.

But while EA is at it, Simmers have a few more demands. We’d love to see these other retro Sims games make their way to Nintendo Switch, ASAP.

MySims Agents

On the heels of the Cozy Bundle announcement came the MySims fans who want to know why Agents wasn’t included in the retro re-release. This game has players putting on their detective hats, solving cases and completing fun minigames, all while decorating their secret agent office.

A quick look through Nintendo DS & Wii history will remind us that MySims and MySims Kingdom were the first two games in the series, which might be part of why they’re the first to get a Nintendo Switch re-release. But the later MySims Agents could still come to the Switch, if we hope and dream hard enough.

The Urbz: Sims in the City

The PS2 and Gamecube era was a unique time in the Sims franchise, with console-exclusive spinoffs like The Sims Bustin’ Out and its follow-up, The Urbz: Sims in the City. This bizarre spinoff game features Simlish versions of songs from The Black Eyed Peas and even puts them into the storyline. It takes place in Urbzville, an urban city where building street cred (“rep”) is the name of the game.

While some elements of the game will no doubt have aged poorly given the theme, we love a Sims game with an actual plot, which is what Urbz delivers — a plot involving the Black Eyed Peas, no less. Bring Urbz to the Switch, EA!

The Sims 2: Castaway

Who can forget The Sims 2: Castaway? This console spinoff puts you in the role of a shipwreck survivor. You explore the island (aptly named Shipwreck Island) and build up a tribe of fellow Sims to help you survive. Like Lost, but without the polar bears.

Full of forward momentum from objectives and plenty of secret places to discover, Castaway remains a fan favorite we’d love to see again. Now that we’ve had one Nintendo Switch port from the console Sims spinoffs, it’s hard not to hope for a chance to revisit Shipwreck Island once again.

Sims Medieval

Up until now, this list has stuck with Sims console spinoffs for one obvious reason: the Switch can’t really handle more in-depth Sims games and their perpetual expansions. However, a girl can dream when it comes to The Sims: Medieval.

While The Sims: Medieval was a PC release, it’s relatively scaled back in scope from the mainstream Sims games. You play in a relatively small medieval village, with limited options and items compared to the endless expansions of games like The Sims 4. Plus, given Medieval was released during The Sims 3 era and received a prior port to iOS, surely we could make a Nintendo Switch trip to this medieval world happen?

While bringing the first two MySims games to Nintendo Switch isn’t a promise for more, it’s an exciting step forward after many years of no Sims series options on the handheld console. The MySims: Cozy Bundle will be coming to Nintendo Switch on November 19, 2024.

