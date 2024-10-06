13 Most Hated Anime Characters Ever

Anime is filled with memorable and beloved characters, but every once in a while, a character comes along that truly gets your blood boiling — characters that even put the actual villains to shame. Here is a list of anime characters that are hated with a burning passion.

The Most Hated Anime Characters of All Time

13. Orochi – One Piece

While One Piece has had its fair share of villains, there is one character who has managed to anger every fan out there: the villainous entity from One Piece, Orochi, the shogun of Wano. He had only one job and that was to terrorize the people of Wano.

Orochi was an oppressive and vicious tyrant who made his subjects, regardless of their innocence, suffer as revenge for his family’s persecution. Poisoning the town’s people with Laughing Fruit, he watched in glee as the people suffered ruthlessly. They could do nothing but laugh even as tears streamed down their faces and agony crushed their hearts.

Not only did Orochi entertain himself by watching people suffer with a laugh, but he chose the most barbaric of ways to execute them too, going as far as to boil someone in oil.

12. Kazutora – Tokyo Revengers

Fans of Tokyo Revengers were left speechless as they saw what transpired between Mikey and his once-best friend Kazutora, who is now dissociated from reality and holds a misplaced grudge against Mikey. In the past, Kazutora accidentally killed Mikey’s beloved older brother and was placed in jail for it.

As a means of self-preservation, Kazutora chooses to blame Mikey for everything that has gone wrong, leading him to hate Mikey. In his hatred, Kazutora joins the rival gang Valhalla after escaping prison and plots against his former brothers of the Manji Gang. Not to mention, he was the reason fans lost the beloved Baji.

11. Neferpito – Hunter x Hunter

From dissecting someone’s head for a better understanding of the mind to using her powers to turn someone into a puppet, Neferopitou of Hunter x Hunter chose the wrong person to meddle with. Her sadistic personality and catlike curiosity led her to perform acts of inhuman nature. She became the reason our MC, Gon, lost his mentor, Kite, who he was emotionally attached to.

Kite, who had appeared stoic and aloof in the beginning, slowly warmed up to Gon and became a figure he looked up to. Kite’s death changed Gon from someone carefree and optimistic to someone filled with revenge and hatred. Not to mention, Neferopitou is also the reason Gon can’t use Nen anymore.

10. Gabi – Attack on Titan

Gabi’s entire character arc was hit or miss in Attack on Titan. While some enjoyed the new character, others didn’t take to her too well. Though things were going well at first, one Season 4 episode, Assassin’s Bullet, drove almost the entire fanbase to hate her.

Although it was in retaliation, Gabi killed someone who truly didn’t deserve it. While fans of the show have experienced a lot of their favorite characters dying, this one hurt too much. Gabi killed one of the most kind and beloved characters of AoT, Sasha. To add to it, the person she killed is the reason our MC, Eren Yeager, loses his last shred of hope.

Even though Gabi tries hard to make up for her actions, it’s still difficult to let go of that grudge. In a world of death, this one was not just simply another one.

9. Kisaki Tetta – Tokyo Revengers

Have you ever seen a character and instantly felt the hair on your arms rise? Kisaki Tetta of Tokyo Revengers is the very definition of that. This guy never fails to give off eerie vibes, no matter what he does or says. You know it’s pure evil when you hate someone not because they are a villain but because of their very existence.

Tetta has left no one untargeted as he strives to take over the Manji Gang and corrupt Mikey. He would harm anyone who gets in the way of his objective. Kisaki Tetta’s hatred of Takemichi has driven him to commit heinous crimes and is the reason why Takemichi traveled back in time. To put it simply, if there is one truly hated anime character in Tokyo Revengers, it’s Kisaki Tetta.

8. Rachel – Tower of God

What if you fought day and night, battling anyone who stood in your path with your life on the line, all for the person you care for the most? What if you finally reached the very top only to get pushed down to the bottom, all for that one person to cast you aside like a rock for their own personal gain?

In the list of anime betrayals, this one was truly brutal. From the start of Tower of God, our MC had only one goal: to reach the top of the Tower for Rachel, but all she does is betray him and leave him to die. Fans still wait eagerly for her demise and fall; let’s just hope it is served well.

7. Griffith – Berserk

Could you imagine losing everything you had in front of your eyes due to the very person you looked up to? No? Neither had Guts, our Beserk MC.

Griffith used to be everyone’s hero until one day he succumbed to the devil for greater power. The Eclipse is one of the most depressing events in Berserk, and Griffith is the reason why, making him one of the most hated anime characters of all time.

Although he is a villain, if not for that one reason, he might have been highly regarded by fans for his initial heroic characterization. The Berserk anime really doesn’t do the storyline justice, so it’s highly recommended you read the manga to understand how truly evil Griffith is.

6. Danzo – Naruto

Danzo is a man every fan wishes they could kill before he was ever born. Evil, wrapped in a twisted sense of duty towards his nation, was his reasoning behind every action.

From orchestrating the annihilation of an entire clan just because he was terrified of the future, to collecting their eyes for his gain, he is the reason Itachi Uchiha became a criminal and went through all his suffering. There is no wicked thing Danzo has not done, from scheming, spying, massacring, starting wars, and more. He was truly the root of all evil in Naruto.

5. Malty – The Rising of the Shield Hero

Although a princess, Malty’s egoistical attitude and hypocrisy towards others in The Rising of the Shield Hero, including her sister, were out of this world. She considered everyone to be below her, worse than an insect if they didn’t seem worthy of her pretentious self. Plotting despicable schemes against our MC, the Shield Hero, Malty proves herself a true thorn. Later, she does get a taste of her own medicine, but the damage has been done.

4. Sakura – Naruto

While some of you are going to rush to her defense, the fact still remains that Sakura not only contributed almost zero to nothing but continuously manipulated Naruto.

Taking advantage of his feelings for her, Sakura would take up nearly every opportunity to use Naruto. She would weep at every adversity, clinging to Naruto until he was left tattered, and then she would run back to her love interest, Sasuke. To put it simply, Sakura has been unbearable throughout the entirety of Naruto. Honestly, she could have done so much more with that kunai than cut her hair.

Hopefully, Sarada takes after her dad more than her mom.

3. Akainu – One Piece

You might think villains are the only ones who are hated. Here’s where you’re wrong. Meet Akainu, one of the strongest navy admirals in One Piece. His prejudice against pirates made him blind to everything.

Refusing to see the truth for what it was, Akainu stubbornly did things that we will never forgive him for. Ace, the sworn brother of our MC, Luffy, was a fan favorite. He didn’t deserve what Akainu did, and there is no way this man can ever make up for his wrongdoing. Not anymore.

2. Yakumo Oomori – Tokyo Ghoul

Yakumo Oomori, aka Jason, is a notorious villain of Tokyo Ghoul Season 1 and the reason for our MC, Kaneki Ken’s, white-washed hair. Anyone who has watched the anime knows just how far this guy is willing to go and just how cruel he can be. His maniacal laughter filled our ears as he enjoyed toying with our kind-hearted Kaneki.

Jason’s twisted ways of torture left us all agape in horror and terrified of pliers and centipedes. Even after getting to know Kaneki, who needed protection at all costs (not that he needs it anymore), you will be furious at the way Jason broke him.

1. Shou Tucker – Full Metal Alchemist

Making the top of our list is Shou Tucker, who is probably the highest on everyone’s list. Tucker’s lust for scientific experiments knew no bounds. Not even sparing his own family, he guiltlessly sacrificed innocent lives by performing unethical trials. And to think all this was for a mere state certificate?

Fans of Full Metal Alchemist were shocked by this sudden betrayal, and rightfully so — even though other villains committed more evil deeds. It feels awful to just mention the heinous crimes of Shou Tucker. He is undoubtedly the most hated anime character of all time.

These were some of the most hated anime characters to ever grace our screens. We understand reading this might have left you a bit angry, so here is a wholesome list of Anime’s 10 greatest couples ever for you to check out next.

And if you want to further enrage yourself, you can watch most of the anime listed above on Crunchyroll.

