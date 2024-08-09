The 10 Best Naruto Arcs of All Time

Naruto is one of anime’s most popular franchises and stemming across two series, there have been a lot of stories told. These arcs that span over hundreds of episodes are mostly fantastic, but here’s a look at which ones we think are the 10 best.

The 10 Best Arcs in Naruto

There are a lot of Arcs in Naruto and Naruto Shippuden so for our list we’ve been combining both series. However, we won’t be including Boruto so if anyone thought that something from the Next Generations would sneak onto the list, you’re going to be disappointed.

Akatsuki Suppression Mission

The Akatsuki Suppression Mission is one of the best arcs in Naruto Shippuden. Taking place between episodes 72 and 88, this Arc shows us Naruto learning his new powerful technique Rasenshuriken, along with displaying the Leaf shinobi’s fight against Hidan and Kakuzu.

It isn’t just the combat that makes this Arc so good, it’s also one of the most emotional that there is as Shikamaru has to deal with the death of his sensei Asuma, and eventually get revenge of his own. While Naruto Shippuden has many tear-jerking moments, episode 80 holds up among the best.

Kaguya Otsusuki Strikes

While the ending of Naruto might be disappointing for some, there’s no denying that the spectacle we see in the Kaguya Okotsuki Arc goes mostly unmatched. This final battle gives fans the moment they had all been waiting for as Sakura, Sasuke, and Naruto team up once again to save the world.

The battles between episodes 459 and 479 are some of the best that you will see in the entire franchise, and well deserve a place in our top 10.

The Kazekage Rescue Mission

The first Arc in Naruto Shippuden starts the series with a bang as the stakes instantly climb and the stage is set for Naruto to face a new threat, the Akatsuki. In this Arc, Garra is taken from his home and it’s up to his friends to retrieve him.

You’ll see plenty of battles in this Arc with fresh characters who are part of the Akatsuki, acting as the perfect way to keep things familiar while introducing new, powerful characters for the first time in Naruto Shippuden.

The Land of Waves

It could be the nostalgia but The Land of Waves Arc feels like it stands up as one of the best in the franchise. Being one of the first Arcs in the series, this set of episodes between episodes 6 and 19 shows off the incredible strength difference between Jonin and Genin with awesome fights.

The fights in this Arc include the iconic battle on the water between Kakashi and Zabuza, Naruto and Sasuke fighting Haku, and that tragic conclusion that really shows what Naruto is all about. This is a personal favorite, but also an Arc that really defined what Naruto would come to be.

Fated Battle Between Brothers

From the very start of Naruto, we all wanted to see Sasuke get the chance to avenge his family by fighting his brother, and when the time arrived it could not have delivered more. Forget everything else that happens in this Arc, Sasuke, and Itachi’s fight is one of the most iconic in the history of Naruto.

With a mix of high stakes, incredible animation, and so many emotions, it’s hard to top this Arc making Episodes 134 to 143 the perfect canon fodder for AMVs and other edits. It truly is proof that Naruto is one of the best anime ever.

The Five Kage Summit

Hot off of the heels of taking down his brother, Sasuke shows his incredible strength in The Five Kage Summit, securing the coldest entry into any battle that we see in the franchise. Sasuke taking on the Kage might have sold you already, but it’s the battle with Danzo and the backstory we learn that makes this Arc stand out above others.

Sasuke Recovery Mission

Naruto’s final major arc the Sasuke Recovery Mission has everything you could want. There are battles galore, with a lot of new faces alongside your favorite Leaf Shinobi getting massive power upgrades. Highlights include Rock Lee and Garra fighting Kimimaru, Shikamaru and Temari fighting Tayuya, and obviously the final showdown between Naruto and Sasuke.

This battle between the two main characters is so important that it’s referenced in almost every future battle that they have, so it shouldn’t be surprising to see this ranked so highly on our list.

Tale of Jiraya the Gallant

Jiraya is a character that most fans start to despise and grow to love as the series continues. The arc Tale of Jiraya the Gallant is the character’s rawest moments and probably the saddest Arc in the franchise.

This gives Jiraya a glimpse into the past as we learn the backstory that ultimately led to him fighting to the death against his former pupils. It’s not just emotion, the fight choreography here also rules, and it quickly becomes a masterclass on how to humanize a villain.

The Chunin Exam

While my nostalgia would have been thinking this is the best Arc in Naruto, when it comes down to it The Chunin Exam is the second best out of them all, but only by a small margin.

No Arc in Naruto has as many iconic moments as The Chunin Exam and its tournament style leads to more fights than you could have ever dreamed of. Naruto vs Neji, Garra vs Rock Lee, and Sasuke’s fight with Garra are three of the best fights in Naruto and they all happen during The Chunin Exam.

If you’re planning to rewatch one Arc from Naruto let it be this one. You will not be disappointed.

Pain’s Assault

Shocking absolutely nobody, Pain’s Assault is the best Arc in Naruto. Again, this Arc has plenty of fights, but unlike with the original Naruto, in Naruto: Shippuden stakes matter and your favorite characters have a strong possibility of dying.

With major deaths, huge character development, and one of anime’s most incredible villains, Pain’s Assault is the iconic Naruto Arc and has rightfully earned its spot at the top of our list.

You can stream Naruto on Crunchyroll now.

