How to Watch Naruto & It’s Movies In Order

Naruto is one of the most iconic anime ever and we’d suggest everyone gives it a binge at some point. If you’re planing on completing this goliath task, here is the best order to watch all of Naruto and its movies.

How to Watch Naruto in Order

Image via Masashi Kishimoto

There is plenty of Naruto content to enjoy along the main series. This includes the sequel film Naruto Shippuden and a variety of films placed between episodes.

If you just want to watch everything then here is the best watchorder to do so. We’ve included Boruto at the end for those who want absolutely all of the Naruto-related content there is, but watching the series is completely optional.

Naruto (Episodes 1 – 101)

Naruto The Movie: Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow (Movie)

Naruto (Episodes 102 – 160)

Naruto The Movie: The Legend Stone of Gelel (Movie)

Naruto (Episodes 161 – 196)

Naruto The Movie: Guardians of the Crescent Moon Kingdom (Movie)

Naruto (Episdoes 197 – 220)

Naruto Shippuden (Episodes 1 – 32)

Naruto Shippuden The Movie: The Will of Fire (Movie)

Naruto Shippuden (Episodes 33 – 71)

Naruto Shippuden The Movie: Bonds (Movie)

Naruto Shippuden (Episode 72 – 126)

Naruto Shippuden The Movie: The Will of Fire (Movie)

Naruto Shippuden (Episode 127 – 143)

Naruto Shippuden: The Lost Tower (Movie)

Naruto Shippuden (Episodes 144 – 196)

Naruto Shippuden The Movie: Blood Prison (Movie)

Naruto Shippuden (197 – 251)

Naruto The Movie: Road to Ninja (Movie)

Naruto Shippuden (Episodes 252 – 493)

The Last: Naruto The Movie (Movie)

Naruto Shippuden (494 – End)

Boruto (Episodes 1 – 49)

Boruto: Naruto the Movie (Movie) | Boruto (Episodes 50 – 65)

Boruto (Episdoes 66 – End)

Naruto Canon Watch Order

Image via Studio Pierrot

If you only want to stick to canon then watching Naruto can be substantially shorter. Of course, you will need to do some jumping around episodes, but if you follow this order you should only get the story written in Kishimoto’s manga.

Naruto (Episodes 1 – 25)

Naruto (Episodes 27 – 96)

Naruto (Episodes 98 -100)

Naruto (Episodes 107 – 135)

Naruto (Episodes 141 and 142)

Naruto (Episode 220)

Naruto Shippuden (Episodes 1 – 56)

Naruto Shippuden (Episodes 72 – 90)

Naruto Shippuden (Episodes 113 – 169)

Naruto Shippuden (Episodes 172 – 175)

Naruto Shippuden (Episodes 197 – 222)

Naruto Shippuden (Episodes 243 – 256)

Naruto Shippuden (Episodes 261 – 270)

Naruto Shippuden (Episodes 272 – 279)

Naruto Shippuden (Episodes 282 – 285)

Naruto Shippuden (Episodes 288 and 289)

Naruto Shippuden (Episodes 296 – 302)

Naruto Shippuden (Episodes 321 – 346)

Naruto Shippuden (Episodes 362 – 375)

Naruto Shippuden (Episodes 378 – 387)

Naruto Shippuden (Episodes 391 – 393)

Naruto Shippuden (Episodes 414 and 415)

Naruto Shippuden (Episodes 418 – 421)

Naruto Shippuden (Episodes 424 – 426)

Naruto Shippuden (Episodes 451 – 463)

Naruto Shippuden (Episodes 469 – 479)

Naruto Shippuden (Episodes 484 – 493)

The Last: Naruto The Movie (Movie)

Naruto Shippuden (494 – End)

Boruto: Naruto The Movie (Movie)

Naruto and Naruto Shippuden are available to stream alongside some of the movies on Crunchyroll now.

