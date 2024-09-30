All Love Interests in Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian (Roshidere), Ranked from Worst to Best

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian just recently ended its first season, which has given viewers a good idea of the supporting cast’s relationship with the main character, Masachika Kuze. Most of Kuze’s relationships are potential love interests, and here they are ranked from worst to best.

Recommended Videos

3 – Ayano Kimishima

Ayano Kimishima is a servant for the Suou house that Kuze was once a part of and the household where his younger sister, Yuki, still resides. Ayano devoutly follows Yuki everywhere and anywhere and has an intense respect for Kuze, too. However, given the servant/master comedic trope that seems to be at play between Kuze and Ayano in the series, this relationship doesn’t seem to be going anywhere specifically, mainly because of Ayano’s random bursts of self-deprecating when comparing herself to Yuki and Kuze.

Ayano is constantly shown in the series’ opening and closing animation sequences as part of the main female cast. Still, she just hasn’t had enough time or characterization to develop her relationship with Kuze. There have been brief comedic references to her being attracted by his resolve and commitment to his ideals, but it’s mostly just played for laughs. It’s hard to see this relationship going anywhere as the series progresses.

2 – Masha Kujou

Masha Kujo is the older sister of the titular character, Alya, and the Student Council Secretary. The character is established as a very attractive and intelligent student, leading to many suitors she constantly has to reject because of her childhood crush, whom she is still waiting for (something that’s yet to be explained in the anime). However, throughout the season, Masha seems to slowly but surely develop an intimate connection with Kuze, and it’s clear that she has some romantic feelings for him by the end of the season.

Related: Will There Be An Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Season 2?

There’s also a strange flashback of Masha talking to her childhood friend and teaching them Russian. However, it’s unclear at this point and has not been confirmed whether that child from the flashbacks is Kuze and, in turn, the person that Masha is in love with (though it probably will end up being the case).

It’s especially evident at the end of Season 1, Episode 4, with Masha ominously telling Alya that she should hurry up and tell Kuze how she feels. Masha goes on to say that otherwise, someone else will take him from her. It’s an interesting end to the episode, especially as the previous two episodes helped establish Masha’s dynamic with Kuze. Unfortunately, the series is called Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian, not “Masha.” Despite being Alya’s older sister and being just as engaging of a character, she is unfortunately only a stepping stone to the obvious pairing the series is leading to, making her lower in the rankings.

1 – Alya Kujou

At the top of this list is the titular character herself, Alya. It was hardly a fair competition, as Alya is given the most development out of any other female character in the series’ first season. The whole premise of the series stems from the fact that she sits next to Kuze in class and is only upfront about her feelings when she speaks Russian, which Kuze happens to understand. This superficial level of comedy is only superseded by the poignant flashback in the third episode of the series, which shows how the initially closed-off and antagonistic Alya is shown a new way to trust and interact with her peers thanks to Kuze.

Their relationship only strengthens when he decides to be her running mate in the Student Council elections. As her vice president nominee, the two go through political hardships at the school that displays a level of trust that Kuze only shows to Alya and no other character besides Yuki, who is his sister (a fact that Yuki hides to torment Alya, but that’s a story for another article). Overall, this is the only sensible pairing given the series title and how much time is devoted to developing both characters and their friendship that transforms into a budding romance.

So, that’s all Love Interests in Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian (Roshidere), ranked from worst to best.

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy