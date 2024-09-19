Will There Be An Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Season 2?

There were many light novel adaptations during the Summer 2024 anime season, but one of the most popular was Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian. Now that it’s over, here’s what we know about what comes next.

Has Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Been Renewed For Season 2?

Yes! After a successful first season, Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian will be back for more. Alongside the Season 1 finale, the announcement was made that production has begun on Season 2 of the hit anime.

With the announcement of Season 2 fans were treated to new illustrations from Momoco who illustrated the series light novel, and Saho Tenamachi who created the artwork for the manga adaption.

Season 2 of Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian will continue the story from the light novel source material, starting with the Summer vacation. This means you can pick up from Light Novel Volume 4 and read onward if you don’t want to wait for the anime to arrive.

There are nine volumes of Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian light novel series. This means if Season 2 is picking up from number four then it is likely that it could run through to the conclusion of Volume 6 with a third season potentially concluding the story. Of course, that will rely on whether or not the hype continues when Season 2 gets here.

While we know that production has become on the anime’s second season, there has been no indication of when exactly it will air, and we don’t expect that to be shared for many months. Furthermore, given that it only has one season so far it’s impossible to gauge how long the production timeline will take. We would speculate that it won’t be ready until at least late 2025. Keep your eyes peeled on social media for updates in the coming months.

The first episode of Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian was released on July 3 with its 12-episode run concluding on Sept. 18. If you haven’t yet seen the final episode, or just want to relive the story all over again then you can check out the entire season on Crunchyroll now.

Alternatively, you can read the light novel source material to see where this story goes and how it will end, with Volume 9 scheduled to be released in English at the end of August 2024.

