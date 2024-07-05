Ayla Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode Release Dates & Time

One of the most highly anticipated light novel adaptations of the season, Ayla Sometimes Hider Her Feelings in Russian has finally made its anime debut. So that you don’t miss out, here’s a look at when new episodes of the show will arrive.

Recommended Videos

When Does Ayla Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Release?

Screenshot via Crunchyroll

The first episode of Ayla Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian aired on July 3, 2024. Episodes of the series are expected to air weekly throughout the Summer 2024 anime season finishing in September.

So you don’t miss out on any of the episodes, here’s a look at the expected release date for each of them.

Episode Date Episode 1 July 3 Episode 2 July 10 Episode 3 July 17 Episode 4 July 24 Episode 5 July 31 Episode 6 Aug. 7 Episode 7 Aug. 14 Episode 8 Aug. 21 Episode 9 Aug. 28 Episode 10 Sept. 4 Episode 11 Sept. 11 Episode 12 Sept. 18

Should any delays result in the dates changing, or the episode count being adjusted then this article will be updated, so feel free to check back and stay in the loop.

What Time Do New Episodes of Ayla Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Release?

Ayla Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian episodes premiere first in Japan at 11:30 pm JST on Wednesdays. Episodes will then arrive on Crunchyroll at 8 am PT, so you won’t need to worry about there being any delay before the international release.

This means you can kick off your Wednesday morning enjoying more of this anime for the whole summer. Even better is that Crunchyroll will have the entire library of new episodes as they air, so you can rewatch any that you miss.

Episode 1 of Ayla Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian is available to stream on Crunchyroll now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy