Ayla Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode Release Dates & Time

New episodes weekly.
Ryan Galloway
Published: Jul 4, 2024 10:38 pm

One of the most highly anticipated light novel adaptations of the season, Ayla Sometimes Hider Her Feelings in Russian has finally made its anime debut. So that you don’t miss out, here’s a look at when new episodes of the show will arrive.

When Does Ayla Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Release?

The first episode of Ayla Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian aired on July 3, 2024. Episodes of the series are expected to air weekly throughout the Summer 2024 anime season finishing in September.

So you don’t miss out on any of the episodes, here’s a look at the expected release date for each of them.

EpisodeDate
Episode 1July 3
Episode 2July 10
Episode 3July 17
Episode 4July 24
Episode 5July 31
Episode 6Aug. 7
Episode 7Aug. 14
Episode 8Aug. 21
Episode 9Aug. 28
Episode 10Sept. 4
Episode 11Sept. 11
Episode 12Sept. 18

Should any delays result in the dates changing, or the episode count being adjusted then this article will be updated, so feel free to check back and stay in the loop.

What Time Do New Episodes of Ayla Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Release?

Ayla Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian episodes premiere first in Japan at 11:30 pm JST on Wednesdays. Episodes will then arrive on Crunchyroll at 8 am PT, so you won’t need to worry about there being any delay before the international release.

This means you can kick off your Wednesday morning enjoying more of this anime for the whole summer. Even better is that Crunchyroll will have the entire library of new episodes as they air, so you can rewatch any that you miss.

Episode 1 of Ayla Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian is available to stream on Crunchyroll now.

Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for The Escapist who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of topics between anime and gaming and boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: [email protected]