Image Credit: Bethesda
Yuki smirking in Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 11
Anime & Manga

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 12 Release Date Confirmed

Ernesto Valenzuela
|

Published: Sep 13, 2024 07:14 am

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian had an emotional last episode as different Student Council President Candidates gear up for an intense race. With Masachika and Alya having a new plan of attack, when can we expect Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 12 to be released?

When Does Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 12 Come Out?

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 12 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, September 18, 2024. For the hardcore fans who want to watch the episode the minute it drops on streaming services, below is a list of time-zone-specific release dates:

  • Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 8:00 AM PDT
  • Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 9:00 AM MST
  • Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 10:00 AM CST
  • Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 11:00 AM EST

The romantic comedy series is available to stream on Crunchyroll, with different subscription tiers available so that you can watch the latest episodes as soon as they are released.

What Happened in Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 11?

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian poster artwork
Screenshot via Crunchyroll

The first season’s penultimate episode focused on Masachika coming down with a cold and Alya visiting him after school to take care of him. This classic romance anime trope is endearing until you find out that Masachika was purposely given sleep-inducing medicine by his sister so that she could make moves at school that leave Alya feeling incapable of running for Student Council President.

Overall, Episode 11 isn’t as eventful as the past few series episodes, but it managed to give viewers some pretty adorable moments between Alya and Masachika. There were also some slight hints toward Masachika’s troubled childhood in his vain attempts to please his mother, which could possibly be expounded upon in the next (and final) episode of the season.

So, Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 12 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, and will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian
Ernesto Valenzuela
