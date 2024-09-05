Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 11 Release Date Confirmed

You don’t need to speak other languages to find the Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 11 release date. However, there’s always a chance that doing so means you’ve got more places to find the release date. Look, we’re not going down that rabbit hole; let’s just get to it.

The Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 11 release date is September 11th. We’re really hoping the show manages to break through the barrier of “will they, won’t they, evil grandfather” soon or it’s going to feel like a disappointing series. We’re all for the long romance anime, but there has to be some actual progress, or it’s just sort of uninspiring. That’s especially true with newer ones because the return rate of these anime isn’t always that high.

What Happens in Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 10?

Things kick off with Alya phoning Masachika to discuss exams. While he’s sort of struggling to focus, she decides to make a bet to make sure that he actually tries his hardest. It’s a good gamble, and while they stay focused for a bit, the conversation soon moves to birthdays. It’s at this point that Alya starts to spiral, worrying as to why she wasn’t told it was his birthday and ends up annoyed at him.

Episode 10 more or less ends with Masachika’s grandpa turning up in a white suit. This isn’t the same grandfather who’s very clearly evil but is instead some kind of a goof. It’s at this point that Alya’s mother turns up and speaks about how great Masachika is in general and then his grandpa mildly disappears to ask Alya to marry his grandson. We’ll see more of what happens when Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 11 releases on Crunchyroll.

