Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian characters staring at camera in keyart for anime
Category:
Anime & Manga

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 11 Release Date Confirmed

Image of Jason Coles
Jason Coles
|

Published: Sep 5, 2024 09:51 am

You don’t need to speak other languages to find the Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 11 release date. However, there’s always a chance that doing so means you’ve got more places to find the release date. Look, we’re not going down that rabbit hole; let’s just get to it.

Recommended Videos

What Is the Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 11 Release Date?

The Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 11 release date is September 11th. We’re really hoping the show manages to break through the barrier of “will they, won’t they, evil grandfather” soon or it’s going to feel like a disappointing series. We’re all for the long romance anime, but there has to be some actual progress, or it’s just sort of uninspiring. That’s especially true with newer ones because the return rate of these anime isn’t always that high.

Related: Tower of God Season 2 Episode 10 Release Date Confirmed

What Happens in Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 10?

Things kick off with Alya phoning Masachika to discuss exams. While he’s sort of struggling to focus, she decides to make a bet to make sure that he actually tries his hardest. It’s a good gamble, and while they stay focused for a bit, the conversation soon moves to birthdays. It’s at this point that Alya starts to spiral, worrying as to why she wasn’t told it was his birthday and ends up annoyed at him.

Episode 10 more or less ends with Masachika’s grandpa turning up in a white suit. This isn’t the same grandfather who’s very clearly evil but is instead some kind of a goof. It’s at this point that Alya’s mother turns up and speaks about how great Masachika is in general and then his grandpa mildly disappears to ask Alya to marry his grandson. We’ll see more of what happens when Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 11 releases on Crunchyroll.

Post Tag:
Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Jason Coles
Jason Coles
Jason has been writing for over four years now, and in that time has wracked up over 50 bylines. Alongside that, he ran The Indie Game Website for a couple of years, and can be regularly found freelancing for websites like IGN, Eurogamer, Dicebreaker, and more. Alongside loving gaming, he also writes about fitness content as he's a qualified personal trainer.