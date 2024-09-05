Tower of God Season 2 Episode 10 Release Date Confirmed

Prepare the power within yourself because it’s time to uncover the Tower of God Season 2, Episode 10 release date. That’s right, whether you’re the 25th Bam or a different one entirely, we’ve got the date you need to know so you do not miss out on this excellent show.

The Tower of God Season 2, Episode 10 release date is September 8th. We’re sad that there’s a high chance that this season of Tower of God is going to end on a cliffhanger or roughly 100 cliffhangers, which means waiting for who knows how long until the next one kicks off. That being said, we’re not actually halfway through it yet, so we’d love to be proven wrong about that feeling. On the subject of unexplained things, let’s chat about the last episode.

What Happened in Tower of God Season 2, Episode 9?

Episode 9 had a little bit of information about Khun, mostly that the AI from Episode 8 seemed to know about Bam. However, while that was undoubtedly interesting, the main focus this time around was on the devil of Bam’s new group, Kang Horyang, not only his past but a few important people to him, along with a hint as to what Bam’s new power is.

It turns out that Kang Horyang was an experiment and seemingly was birthed from a pod alongside another who was destined to house half of a devil. His friend is someone that a lot of other people seem to be hunting for. The two had someone close to them who seemingly disappeared while they were being experimented on and infused as living weapons, and it seems that may have happened to Bam as well. We’ll see more when Tower of God Season 2, Episode 10 drops on Crunchyroll.

