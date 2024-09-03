My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 11 Release Date Confirmed

Welcome home. Take a seat and grab your cutlery because we’re just about ready to serve up the My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 11 release date. Is this a weird path to go down for the intro? Maybe. But we’re here now, and so are you, so let’s get on with it.

Recommended Videos

The My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 11 release date is September 7th. All in all, My Wife Has No Emotion is somehow one of the sweeter romance anime this season, which frankly, is a big surprise. It also deals with some interesting philosophical questions around the concepts of identity, existence as a whole, and what it means to be alive. The most recent episode had some interesting notes on that last part, with Takuma’s wife and child both learning and growing together.

Related: Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World Episode 9 Release Date Confirmed

What Happened in My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 10?

Episode 10 is mostly about how Mina and Mamoru have started to bond, along with how classifications of robots work in the world of the anime. It explains that Mamoru can go out with Takuma, but Mina can go out on her own and be autonomous to a degree. After a day of this, the two end up in a park learning a bit of Japanese, and then they head home to eat with Takuma.

The rest of the episode continues along this general theme, with Mina teaching Mamoru more and more Japanese and Takuma having to adjust to the fact that these two are developing a proper bond. You’d think he’d be instantly ecstatic about the concept, but he does eventually come to terms with it all. Also, Mina and Mamoru end up being able to talk in Kanji, which is interesting. We’ll see what happens next when My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 11 releases on Crunchyroll.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy