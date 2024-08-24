My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 10 Release Date Confirmed

Have you got a hunger that only the My Wife Has No Emotion episode 10 release date can satisfy? That’s kind of strange, and honestly, maybe you should see a doctor about it. You can’t eat release dates. But here’s the release date for My Wife Has No Emotion episode 10 anyway.

The My Wife Has No Emotion episode 10 release date is August 31st, which is kind of wild when you think about it. After all, what is the deal with time anyway? Right, so the show’s been pretty wholesome so far, although it’s starting to veer into questions about what life is, what consciousness is, and also what dreams are, which is pretty interesting. Also, a pillow had arms.

What Happened in My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 9?

My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 9 kicks off with Super Mina having a bad dream and trying to figure out what’s going on because that’s simply not meant to happen. Her mind falls onto not-Super Mina, and it turns out that the two of them accidentally swapped some memories during her upgrade process. So Super Mina goes to find Mina and then talks with her and Takuma about what’s going on.

We eventually see that Mina’s former owner seems to have been a scientist of some kind and that Mina has visions and some memories of how things were when she was being worked on in general. He basically asks her to witness the world in his stead and to be loved and love someone because he’s not going to get the chance. That’s pretty darn heavy stuff, but hey, why wouldn’t that be in an anime about robots being wives?

We’ll have to see what happens next on Crunchyroll when My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 10 releases August 31st.

