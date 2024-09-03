Image Credit: Bethesda
Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World Episode 9 Release Date Confirmed

Jason Coles
Published: Sep 3, 2024 07:42 am

We’ve got the Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World Episode 9 release date right here and right now. Well, not right now. You’ve technically got to read for a little bit longer to find it, but there’s also a high chance you’ve already skipped to the next section.

When Is the Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World Episode 9 Release Date?

The Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World Episode 9 release date is September 7th. We have a feeling the rest of this show is going to follow the current formula of meeting a new hero, them being infected by a Last Riser, and then another battle happening. We’d be glad to be wrong about that and for one of the heroes to turn around and be more cooperative, but hey, we get what we get.

What Happened in Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World Episode 8?

Episode 8 is once again a battle between our heroes and a hero who’s been resurrected by a Last Riser, the weird cybernetic angel things we’ve seen a few times now. While the fight does look like it could be close, to begin with, we see Jeanne and her elven friend making a big old arrow of light to pew-pew the Alfreya with, and with that, the fight and his arm are both gone.

Alfreya regains his senses initially and then reveals that hatred is an issue in the world, which isn’t a huge shock, given that the whole world seems to be segregating itself. The episode ends with us seeing a few beast people talking around a waterfall, and we get our first glimpse of the hero of the spirits, who is talking about how shaky their own existences are. We’ll see more when Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World Episode 9 appears on Crunchyroll.

