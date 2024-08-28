Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World Episode 8 Release Date Confirmed

With angels and devils all over the place, it’d be reassuring to know the Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World Episode 8 release date. Well, good news, because that’s what we’re here to offer you. Let’s get into things so that you can chill out for the day.

The Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World Episode 8 release date is August 31st. The show continues to have a cool core concept but still feels fairly run-of-the-mill outside of that. Despite that, the action sequences are enjoyable, and it’s hard to argue with a gunblade in any medium because they’re simply too cool. The animation’s also been pretty good so far as well.

What Happened in Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World Episode 7?

Episode 7 kicks things off with a fight against the angels, and while the fight itself is pretty cool, perhaps the biggest revelation is that Jeanne is actually sacrificing her life force in order to wield her elven bow. That’s a really cool idea when elves live so very long, and it is absolutely the kind of world-building that’s helping this show stand out from among a sea of other “chosen dude saves the world” stories.

After a long battle, things take a strange twist when the weird mechanical being shows up once more and seemingly does away with the angel they’ve been fighting. That’s not the case, though, and it reappears, talking in all sorts of coding language, which has us once again wondering if Kai is living in a simulation of some sort. Perhaps we’ll find out when Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World Episode 8 drops in Crunchyroll, but we reckon we’ve got a few more episodes before the big reveal.

