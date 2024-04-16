How Many Episodes of Naruto Are There?

When it comes to iconic anime it’s hard to look past Naruto. Debuting over two decades ago, Naruto is still one of the most popular shows today. When it comes to picking up a classic anime new viewers might be wondering just how many episodes there are.

How Many Episodes in Naruto

Screenshot via Escapist

There is a total of 220 episodes in the original run of Naruto that first began airing in 2002. While a lot of these episodes can be classified as filler there’s still a ton of content in here to binge that is canon before continuing on to Naruto Shippuden.

These 220 episodes can be divided into five seasons, but if you’re looking to do a complete binge of Naruto then you’ll want to include the movies alongside these episodes. Of course, there’s a lot more content to add once the Shippuden time skip happens.

How Many Episodes in Naruto Shippuden

Image via Masashi Kishimoto

There are 500 episodes in Naruto Shippuden that all take place after the original Naruto run. The show began airing in 2007 and ran for a whopping 22 seasons. That’s a whole lot of content for fans to enjoy, but it’s worth noting the length of each season can vary drastically.

Again, there are more movies in the Naruto Shippuden run that you can add to make the ultimate Naruto binge, and some of them are even canon.

How Many Episodes in All of Naruto and Naruto Shippuden

To recap: In total there are 720 episodes to watch in the entire Naruto and Naruto Shippuden run. This will tell the story of Naruto, Sasuke, and the gang from the time they were children until the conclusion of the fourth ninja war.

If you’re looking to check out this series for the first time, or just enjoy your childhood once again we’ve got you covered with a list of where you can watch every Naruto and Naruto Shippuden episode.

