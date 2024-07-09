Shy Season 2 Episode Release Dates & TIme

Shy is finally back with the Tokyo Recapture Arc, otherwise called Season 2. This new story will bring back familiar faces, but introduce new threats to the series that haven’t been seen before. Here’s the exact release date and time for new episodes of Shy Season 2.
When Does Shy Season 2 Release?
Shy Season 2, the Tokyo Recapture Arc premiered its first episode on July 1. The new season will continue to release episodes each week through July until mid-September. That means there’s plenty more Shy to come in 2024.
Shy’s 2nd Season is expected to have 12 episodes just like the first. Here is a look at the expected release dates for each of these upcoming episodes:
|Episode
|Date
|Episode 1
|July 1
|Episode 2
|July 8
|Episode 3
|July 15
|Episode 4
|July 22
|Episode 5
|July 29
|Episode 6
|Aug. 5
|Episode 7
|Aug. 12
|Episode 8
|Aug. 19
|Episode 9
|Aug. 26
|Episode 10
|Sept. 2
|Episode 11
|Sept. 9
|Episode 12
|Sept. 16
Should there be any delays or changes to the episode count then this article will be updated so feel free to check back during the season to stay up-to-date.
What Time Do New Episodes of Shy Season 2 Release?
Episodes of Shy Season 2 will first air in Japan at midnight JST on Tuesdays before arriving in the West. Crunchyroll will be the go-to place to watch Shy and new episodes will land at 9 am PT on Monday mornings.
This will remain the same throughout the entirety of Season 2, and if you aren’t yet up-to-date you can check out all of Season 1 available to stream right now. There’s been no better time than now to start being a Shy fan.
If you’re after other anime recommendations here’s a look at our top picks for the 2024 Summer Anime season.