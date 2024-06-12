Shy Season 2 Tokyo Recapture Arc Release Date

Shy is one of the most underrated anime from 2023 and less than a year later it’s back for a second season. Whether you’re brand new to the series or a returning fan, so you don’t miss out on the Tokyo Recapture arc, here is when it will arrive.

When Does Shy Season 2 Release?

Shy is coming back for its second season starting on July 1, 2024. The series will be broadcast via TV Tokyo in Japan, however, the streaming home for the series has yet to be confirmed. We expect that information will arrive closer to the release date.

Shy Season 2 received its first official trailer on June 12 showcasing some of the superhero action that fans can expect to see in the next season. The trailer shows both returning and new characters, along with the new opening for the anime called WillShine from the musical group PassCode. This upcoming season will cover the Tokyo Recapture arc from the manga. Some of the new cast was also announced which includes Wataru Hatano voicing Century, Hiro Shimono as Tokimaru, and Kuabara voiced by Izumi Kitta.

The first season of Shy was only released in October of 2023. That means fans are getting another run just eight months later. Both seasons of the anime have been animated by Eight Bit Studio and it will continue to follow closely to the original manga written and illustrated by Bukimi Miki.

If you haven’t yet seen Cry then you can check out all of the first season streaming now via Crunchyroll. This initial season included 12 episodes and while it hasn’t yet been confirmed, we expect that Season 2 will also have the same number. Expect further details about Shy Season 2 to arrive in the coming weeks as we approach its July premiere.

