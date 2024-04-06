Where To Watch All Naruto Episodes

For many Naruto has acted as the gateway into a love of Anime and Manga. Fans can watch every episode easily, thanks to the numerous streaming platforms that offer access to every season.

How To Watch All Naruto Episodes and Seasons

Naruto fans are no longer stuck watching episodes of the anime as they air live on television. Thanks to streaming platforms, there are a number of ways to binge Team 7’s adventures around The Hidden Leaf Village. Below are streaming platforms fans can use to watch all Naruto episodes.

It is important to note that all of these streaming services require a subscription in order to access the episodes. There are currently no legal ways to watch Naruto for free online.

Can You Buy Naruto Seasons?

Yes, fans of the show can purchase the seasons for stream. These are available on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, and YouTube. However, this may be more expensive than paying for a subscription to a streaming platform.

What is the Best Steaming Platform For Watching Naruto?

Fans of anime should consider a subscription to Crunchyroll, which offers Naruto, but also other shows that may be interesting to viewers once they have finished the Konoha marathon. The next best option is Netflix, which also includes other Anime, as well as other TV shows and movies for subscribers to enjoy.

Is Naruto Shippuden Part of the Naruto Anime Series

While both shows follow the same characters at different points in their lives, they are not considered the same show. Naruto is 9 seasons long and follows Naruto and his companions as young Ninjas. Naruto Shippuden takes place several years after Naruto and contains 22 seasons. Additionally, Boruto, which follows the children of Naruto’s main cast, is currently ongoing.

Where to Start Watching Naruto For the First Time

Viewers just starting out with Naruto should watch from season one of the Naruto anime. Jumping ahead to Shippuden, or even further to Boruto, may miss critical details covered in the original story, making the plot difficult to follow.

