Who Owns RWBY? Answered

The online hit RWBY has been a major player to come out of Rooster Teeth since its creation over ten years ago. However, with the impending shutdown of the Rooster Teeth company, many fans are worried about the show’s fate. Will the series live on past Rooster Teeth or will it go down with it’s original home?

Who Acquired RWBY?

In March of this year, it was announced that Rooster Teeth would be shutting down after Warner Bros decided to no longer fund the production company. This came as a shock because Rooster Teeth has made a large name within the animation and gaming community thanks to works like Red vs Blue and RWBY. RWBY, as one of its major projects, has grown substantially since its release in 2013, now having over 100 episodes, multiple spin-off series, and cross-over movies with the Justice League.

Recently at Anime Expo, an announcement was made that brought good news for fans of the series. Viz Media has acquired RWBY and will continue to keep the series alive with new content coming our way.

As of right now, we don’t have much information but we do know that Viz Media will now be handling everything for the show and franchise as a whole and that the original creators are in talks with Viz Media. Viz has confirmed that Kerry Shawcross, showrunner and co-creator, will continue to work on RWBY in the future. According to Kerry Shawcross he is excited and hopeful for RWBY’s new home.

Viz Media has partnered with Rooster Teeth and the RWBY team in the past, announcing the launch of the RWBY manga that was eventually released in 2019 and then in English in 2020. The company has also work on the franchise for the RWBY compendium book The World of RWBY.

More information will be coming by way of the official Viz Media website or by the official RWBY X/Twitter account and Facebook account.

