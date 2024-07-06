Is There A RWBY Manga? Answered

The most popular property to come out of defunct multimedia production company Rooster Teeth is RWBY. While an American production, the series drew heavy influence from anime and manga. With RWBY expanding into other forms of media, here is if RWBY ever received a manga adaptation.

Does RWBY Have a Manga Adaptation?

In addition to American-style comic books, RWBY did receive a manga adaptation, which ran from 2015 to 2017. Written and illustrated by Shirow Miwa, the creator of manga series Dogs, the RWBY manga was published by Shueisha in Japan, with VIZ Media handling the official English translation in North America. This manga volume began as an adaptation of the animated series before expanding into original stories set between the first two volumes of the show.

From 2017 to 2021, a RWBY manga anthology series written and illustrated by Home-cha was published by VIZ Media, which ran for five volumes covering standalone stories across the world. This came alongside RWBY: The Official Manga, between 2018 and 2020, which served as a faithful adaptation of the animated series, written and illustrated by Bunta Kinami. The most recent RWBY manga project is RWBY: Ice Queendom, written and illustrated by Kumiko Suekane, adapting the 2022 RWBY anime project of the same name.

In the wake of Rooster Teeth’s closure, RWBY has since been acquired by VIZ Media, which handled North American publication for all of the property’s manga publications. This leaves the possibility that not only will the existing, but that the franchise may continue, as the property faces an uncertain future post-Rooster Teeth. But if there was ever a brave team never to count out in the face of long odds, it’s RWBY and its fan-favorite cast of characters.

