Ranma 1/2 Episode Release Dates & Time

Jesse Lab
Published: Oct 1, 2024 08:09 pm

One of the most anticipated anime releases of the upcoming Fall season is Ranma 1/2, a remake of the classic comedy from the 90s. With Netflix having the exclusive streaming rights to the show, here’s when and where you can watch it.

When Does Ranma 1/2 Release?

The series will air exclusively on Netflix and begin streaming on October 5th. The total episode count is currently unknown, but given that 12 episodes of the series leaked online during the summer, we can confirm that the show will have at least 12 episodes, or will last one cour. There is certainly a chance that the series will run for multiple cours, given how the manga ran for 38 volumes (and the first season of the original anime run contained 18 episodes), but we’ll only know for certain once the series begins airing.

As for when each episode will be available to watch, Netflix is going to release the episodes as they air in Japan, so you won’t be able to binge it all on release, as you could with Delicious in Dungeon. Plus, each episode should release after 12:00 am PST, which is when new episodes typically release on Netflix. With that said, here is when you can expect to watch each episode:

Episode NumberRelease Date
Episode 1October 5, 2024
Episode 2October 12, 2024
Episode 3October 19, 2024
Episode 4October 26, 2024
Episode 5November 2, 2024
Episode 6November 9, 2024
Episode 7November 16, 2024
Episode 8November 23, 2024
Episode 9November 30, 2024
Episode 10December 7, 2024
Episode 11December 14, 2024
Episode 12December 21, 2024

For those unaware, Ranma 1/2 is a manga by Rumiko Takahashi, the same mangaka behind hit series like Inuyasha and Urusei Yatsuru, which stars a young martial arts master named Ranma who is cursed to turn into a girl whenever he is exposed to cold water and can only revert back to normal by coming into contact with hot water. Naturally, comedic mishaps ensue. As one of the most prolific romantic comedies of its time, seeing a remake produced by MAPPA means that the series is certainly going to be one of the ones to watch.

Ranma 1/2 will begin airing on Netflix on October 5, with new episodes releasing weekly.

Ranma 1/2
