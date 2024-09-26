Our Must Watch Anime of Fall 2024

The leaves are changing and the temperature is dropping, which can only mean one thing. We’re almost at the end of 2024 and the Fall anime season is here! This Fall we have a lot of interesting and must-see titles, and here are the ones we would recommend!

Like always, we’re looking at new and original anime that are releasing in the Fall that have the potential to be the next big thing, or at the very least, a fun watch. There are a metric ton of sequel series coming out, like a new season of Blue Lock, Re:Zero, Bleach, Arifureta, Shangri-La Frontier, and Dragon Ball Daima, the final project the late Akira Toriyama was working on before his passing. With one major exception, we’re going to keep our focus on the new original series that are launching this season, so hopefully these shows will catch your interest.

With that said, here’s our most anticipated anime of the Fall 2024 season!

Uzumaki

Choosing one must-see anime of the season was tough, but given how long we’ve waited half a decade since it was announced, the anticipation of the anime adaptation of Junji Ito’s masterpiece, Uzumaki, is palpable. It’s rare to see a horror anime that actually works, but even with just one episode under its belt, Uzumaki delivered a beautiful presentation and has the right amount of bone-chilling horror to keep your attention. If you haven’t read the manga, stop what you’re doing and read it now, because if the anime is as good as the manga and the remaining three episodes are as good as the first one, we may have an Anime of the Year contender here.

Uzumaki is streaming on Max.

Dandadan

The other major anime releasing in the Fall 2024 season with a ton of hype surrounding it is Dandadan. If you want a high-concept supernatural/sci-fi action series that isn’t afraid to just let loose, Dandadan is your show. I know that things are rarely a forgone conclusion in the anime business, but this is almost guaranteed to be a major hit. With the backing of Science Saru, Netflix, GKIDS, and the powerhouse that is Shonen Jump, this show is going to be everywhere and impossible to avoid.

I will admit, I wasn’t the biggest fan of the first three episodes, but I do admit that the show has potential. When it’s focused on being a frenetic and manic animation spectacle, the series is almost certainly going to do well. People bang on about the quality of the manga, so clearly there’s something there, so even if you’re on the fence after watching the first three episodes, stick with it since I would rather be on the Dandadan train than not.

Dandadan will premiere on October 3, 2024.

Ranma ½

Back in the 90s, Ranma ½ defined a generation. It served not only as one of the earliest examples of an anime romcom that got mainstream appeal, but it also popularized several tropes that have become standardized within the industry, like tsunderes. It says a lot that out of all of the works by Rumiko Takahashi, which includes Urusei Yatsura and Inuyasha, Ranma ½ is considered her best work.

For those unaware, Ranma ½ follows Ranma Saotome, a young man who becomes cursed to become a girl whenever he touches cold water and transforms into a boy again whenever he comes into contact with hot water. Comic mishaps ensue with his friends, the women he’s dating, and the martial arts rivals he has all getting involved. It’s a comedy classic for a reason, and seeing a remake helmed by MAPPA makes me feel certain that this series is in the right hands.

Ranma ½ will premiere on October 5, 2024.

Magilumiere Co. LTD

Magical girls are nothing new and it’s hard to think of a new way to interpret them in a way that seems interesting and original, but Magilumiere Co. LTD, clunky title notwithstanding, has a pretty decent premise. The series follows a group of adult women who work for a start-up company that specializes in sending out magical girls to solve a variety of problems, most of which involve defeating monsters.

The manga the anime is based on has a solid fanbase that appreciates how the series comes across a lot like a workplace comedy. Magilumiere only has a few employees in it, but they all seem like a bunch of eccentric weirdos that have the potential to bounce off each other. Personally, I’m just curious about how far the series will go showing how being a magical girl can come across as a droll 9-5 job. Also, given the fact this series is streaming on Prime Video, Magilumiere deserves as much attention as it can get before it releases and goes completely unnoticed.

Magilumiere Co. LTD will premiere on October 5, 2024.

Yakuza Fiance

I love a good yakuza crime drama, but when I heard that Yakuza Fiance was a yakuza romance, I can safely say that it piqued my interest. Yoshino Somei is the granddaughter of a yakuza kingpin who arranges her to marry another yakuza heir, Miyama Kirishima. While she’s against arranged marriages and wants to marry a normal person, Miyama appears to be a pretty straightforward and pleasant guy… at least on the surface. In reality, the guy’s a diehard yakuza and way more dangerous than Yoshino initially thought.

But Yoshino isn’t a waifish protagonist like most other romantic leads. She’s a badass and doesn’t put up with anybody’s BS, so seeing a strong female lead bounce off another strong lead will make Yakuza Fiance stand apart from the crowd for that alone. Plus, I just love the blend of old-school and new-school aesthetics. Maybe it’s the sharp chins and the large eyes, but the anime has a very classic design that I am all here for.

Yakuza Fiance will premiere on October 7, 2024.

And those are our most anticipated anime of the Fall 2024 season!

