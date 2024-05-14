Guts grabs a sword by the blade
Where To Read Berserk, Confirmed

Sam Stone
Published: May 13, 2024 09:27 pm

One of the most influential manga series of all time is Berserk, created by the late Kentaro Miura. Published since 1989, the manga series resumed after Miura’s death by Miura’s lifelong friend Kouji Mori from Miura’s notes. Here’s where fans can read Berserk in its entirety.

Berserk is a dark fantasy series, with protagonist Guts traveling a realm overrun by monsters and other enemies as he hunts Griffith, the man who betrayed him and his friends in exchange for demonic power. Since launching in 1989, Berserk has been published in a variety of languages worldwide, including both print and digital English-language releases in North America. Here is where you can read Berserk and dive into Miura’s best-selling story.

Where Can You Read Berserk?

Both print and digital official English-language releases of Berserk are published by Dark Horse Comics. Chapters of Berserk are compiled in a set of individual volumes, with 41 volumes currently available for purchase, along with an official guidebook to the series. For those interested in reading Berserk digitally, readers can purchase digital volumes either directly through Dark Horse or through Amazon’s digital platform, formatted to be read on Kindle. Buying sets of volumes bundled together through Dark Horse does offer a slight discount over buying them individually.

Major retailers carry physical editions of the Berserk manga, both with online storefronts and brick-and-mortar physical locations – chances are, if a bookstore you’re interested in sells manga, there is a strong possibility that Berserk are among the manga titles they offer. The same 41 volumes compiled by Dark Horse Comics are available, along with a set of deluxe editions combining several volumes in a single compendium; there are currently 14 Berserk deluxe editions in all. These deluxe releases do not currently include chapters helmed by Mori, staying strictly with Miura’s story, but this may be subject to change in the future.

