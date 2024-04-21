How Many Berserk Deluxe Volumes Are There? Answered

The best-selling manga series of all time is Berserk, created by the late Kentaro Miura, who wrote and illustrated the first 41 volumes of the series before his death in 2021. In various states of publication since 1988, the series has been collected in deluxe volumes for ultimate fans.

For the unfamiliar, Berserk follows a taciturn mercenary named Guts in a fantasy realm who hunts for the sadistic Griffith, a former friend who betrayed him and his friends in order to transform into a demonic being and seize power. Traversing the kingdom, Guts slays many of Griffith’s Apostles and defends those he encounters while being accompanied by an elven companion named Puck. For those looking to collect Berserk in its gorgeous deluxe volume format, here are how many of these oversized collections there are.

How Many Berserk Deluxe Volumes Are There?

Berserk currently has 14 deluxe volumes. Miura’s original run on Berserk ran for 41 volumes in all, each containing a number of the serialized manga strips. The 364th chapter, the final written and illustrated by Miura, was published posthumously in September 2021. Most of the deluxe volumes compile three standard paperback volumes each, with this trend continuing for the first 13 deluxe volumes. However, given the uneven number of paperback volumes, Dark Horse Comics, who publishes the English-language Berserk manga, got creative to fill out the 14th and final deluxe volume of Miura’s material.

The 14th deluxe volume of Berserk contains standard volumes 40 and 41, but fills out its collected page count by including the Berserk Official Guidebook to make up for lacking a third standard volume like its counterparts. The Berserk Official Guidebook contains plenty of background information about the making of the series and its memorable world, along with concept art, design work, and author notes by Miura himself.

Miura’s colleague and lifelong friend Kouji Mori has since resumed Berserk, based on notes and designs left by Miura and conversations between Mori and Miura about the story before Miura’s passing. Resuming publication in 2022, no plans for deluxe volumes of the new chapters have been announced, leaving the total of Berserk deluxe volumes at 14.

