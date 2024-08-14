What Episode Does Ace Die In One Piece?

Ace is one of the most popular characters in One Piece. Whether it’s his cool-guy attitude, incredible fire powers, or intriguing backstory, there are a lot of reasons to like Ace and that’s why it’s so tragic when he dies. Here’s what episode this tragedy takes place.

When Does Ace Die in One Piece?

Ace’s death in One Piece happens during Episode 483 of the anime, which for manga readers will be Chapter 574. This episode of the anime is titled “Looking for the Answer! Fire Fist Ace Dies on the Battlefield,” so there should be no confusion about what goes down.

This episode takes place during the Marineford Arc and sees Luffy attempt to save his brother who has been transferred to Marineford for execution. Getting to his brother aligns him with Whitebeard, but puts him in the crosshairs of the Marines, and while he does manage to free his brother, sadly the danger is too high, resulting in his death fighting alongside Luffy.

Ultimately it is Akainu who delivers the fatal blow to Ace. While the strike was intended for Luffy, his older brother jumped in and took the hit instead leaving him dead on the battlefield. This sacrifice is one of the most emotional moments in the One Piece series and it is perfectly represented on screen just as it was in the manga.

Marineford gives fans an incredible look into Ace’s past as well as that of Whitebeards setting the stage for the tragic events to unfold. This Arc is incredible with tons of fights between some of the most popular and powerful characters in the series.

If you want to relive this tragic moment or experience it for the first time, Episode 483 of One Piece is available to stream on Crunchyroll alongside all of the other episodes of the series so far.

