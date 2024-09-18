10 Great Action Anime To Watch Today

There are plenty of genres in anime, but let’s face it, action might be the best. Here are 10 great action anime that we think you should check out today, from the heavy hitters to some underrated gems.

10 Great Anime That You Can Watch Right Now

There’s plenty of great action anime, but for our list of recommendations we’ve chosen some iconic shows, modern favorites, and the best action of today.

Jujutsu Kaisen is the biggest anime franchise in the world right now and for good reason. If you’re after fighting anime with an incredible story, then this is the series for you.

In Jujutsu Kaisen you will follow Yuji, a student thrust into the world of Jujutsu sorcerers after consuming a part of the King of Curses. Now part of their world, he pairs up with fellow sorcerers to exorcise curses and save the human world from the wrath of a society that goes entirely unseen.

You can stream Jujutsu Kaisen here.

Image via MAPPA

If you want an action series with mature themes, then Chainsaw Man is a great choice. This show has all the violence you could need, a mysterious story, and animation that is top-of-class.

Chainsaw Man follows Denji, a former Devil Hunter who makes a contract with the Chainsaw Devil to save his life. Found shortly after by other hunters, Denji is offered a life of ridding the world of demonic threats in exchange for his survival.

This is a must-watch if you’re new to anime and it can be streamed on Crunchyroll right now.

Screenshot via Crunchyroll

While it might not be as popular as other shows on this list, Mashle is still a great anime for those looking for action. Mashle shares parallels to Harry Potter except its protagonist, Mash, doesn’t have access to any magical powers. He just has muscles.

The battle between magic and brawn is a fun watch, and while it might not be the most deep anime there is, you won’t not be disappointed with the unique ways that fights are resolved.

Mashle is available via Crunchyroll.

Screenshot via Crunchyroll

For many anime fans, Attack on Titan is the greatest series ever made. The action is great, but it plays second fiddle to the incredibly complex and engaging story that plays out over four seasons.

Attack on Titan is an anime for fans who love to solve mysteries and slowly see the full picture as the story unfolds. Of course, that’s not all this show is. There’s plenty of bloody action scenes to quench your thirst for violence.

Attack on Titan is available to stream from start to finish on Crunchyroll.

Image via Crunchyroll

One of the more modern series on our list of recommendations, Solo Leveling has taken the world by storm after airing its first season in early 2024 after its popularity as a manhwa. This show is set inside the universe of a game where our protagonist starts off weak but quickly becomes one of the most powerful players.

The story will either suck you in from the jump or disappoint you later, but one factor of this show that won’t disappoint you is the action. Fighting is at its peak in Solo Leveling and that’s why it’s on our list.

You can stream Solo Leveling on Crunchyroll now.

Image via Studio Pierrot

Among all of the modern action anime offerings, one of the most popular releases has been Black Clover. This series takes tropes from all your favorite series but brings a charm of its own that separates it from the bunch.

In the world of Black Clover, characters have different magic they use as they live and attempt to defend their kingdoms from evil. Asta is our protagonist, and unlike those who were given their own magic from the start, he must fight to eventually gain the power of anti-magic.

If this sounds like something you’d want to watch, then you can binge the whole series on Crunchyroll now.

Image via Crunchyroll

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is one of the newer shows on our list, and it’s worth a watch if you want to see a great action anime. This show is an isekai that follows Satoru Mikami, an adult corporate worker who is killed and reincarnated in a whole new world with new skills that allow him to take the form of anything he chooses.

Arriving in this new world, he meets the inhabitance, forges alliances, and ultimately takes part in the political battle that he gets caught up in.

You can stream That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime on Crunchyroll.

Image via MAPPA

If great action anime is what you want, Hell’s Paradise is one to watch. This show from its very premise promises violence, and the anime delivers.

Hell’s Paradise takes place on an island where convicts awaiting execution are given the chance to earn their freedom by finding the Elixir of Life. The group of convicts is given the orders to return with the executioner and Elixir of Life to earn their freedom, but as you’d expect things don’t go smoothly.

All episodes of Hell’s Paradise so far are available to watch on Crunchyroll.

The most iconic series on this list, everyone should see Dragon Ball Z at least once. This is the fighting anime. You’re going to see battle after battle as Goku and the other Saiyans save the Earth from alien threats, and without a doubt, you’ll enjoy it.

While the franchise has a lot to it, the good news is that Dragon Ball Z can be enjoyed on its own without needing to see Dragon Ball first or Super after. Even better, if you enjoy Z ,there’s so much more to check out once you’re done.

Dragon Ball Z is available alongside many other Dragon Ball series on Crunchyroll now.

Image via Studio Pierrot

If you’re an anime fan, then you’ve heard of Bleach, and right now is the perfect time to get into the franchise as Thousand-Year Blood War continues the iconic show’s return in 2024.

Bleach is a shonen series about Ichigo Kurosaki and his introduction to the Soul Society, a world of Soul Reapers tasked with helping spirits pass to the realm beyond. This is made more difficult when enemies called Hollows emerges.

With its intricate story and incredible sword-based action, Bleach is a must-watch and a great action anime, and now’s the perfect time to do it as Hulu has all of the original series and Thousand-Year Blood War available to stream right now.

