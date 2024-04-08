When does Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Come Out?

Bleach is well and truly back with its highly anticipated Thousand-Year Blood War arc halfway complete. Naturally, we’re all desperate for more of this intense story, and to keep you in the loop here’s everything we know about when Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 will arrive.

Screenshot via Studio Pierrot

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3, or Season 3 has been confirmed to arrive in 2024. Right now the exact date has not been shared, but it will be here within the calendar year. The publisher for this series Viz Media confirmed its release year in a trailer showcased in December of 2023.

This trailer which was first revealed at Jump Festa showed off footage from the new season meaning that a good portion has already been completed. That being the case, we’d expect to see the season air around mid-year, but again, nothing official has been announced yet.

Part 3 has seen a significantly longer break between episodes than we saw with the initial two parts. There was a seven-month gap between Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Parts 1 and 2, while we’ve already been waiting around the same time since the last episode aired. This could mean that we’ll be waiting a while, into 2025 for the final part of this story, but right now it’s too early to tell.

Of course, the wait will be worth it to finally see the completed Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War story brought to the screen. If you’re desperate to finish this adventure and don’t want to wait for Part 3 to arrive then you can always read ahead as the manga is completed. If you’re happy to wait make sure to check back regularly as we’ll be updating this piece as soon as new information becomes available.

