Best Isekai Anime Series Of All Time

The isekai subgenre of anime has soared in popularity in recent years, but it has captivated anime fans of varying ages for much longer. The unique selling point of the subgenre is that it takes average people into different worlds for various reasons, While not every isekai will appeal to everyone, there’s always something for any kind of fan. Here’s a quick look at some of the best isekai anime series people have enjoyed over the years.

The Top Ten Isekai Anime Series To Watch Right Now

Sword Art Online

Sword Art Online is probably the most popular and commercially successful isekai anime on this list. With four seasons, several movies, and a bunch of video games, there’s a lot of content for fans to sink their teeth into. The show is such a smash hit that its main characters, Kirito and Asuna, have appeared in different games, such as Arena of Valor and Tales of Arise, during crossover events.

While SAO has received both praise and criticism for its writing, its art and fight scenes are also undeniably stunning. Most of the story takes place in a fantasy MMORPG setting, but even non-MMORPG players will enjoy this series.

Inuyasha

Inuyasha might have been around for decades, but it’s still one of the most-loved isekais. It tells the story of present-day high school student Kagome Higurashi who meets the titular protagonist Inuyasha after being transported to Feudal Era Japan. Kagome and Inuyasha, along with their allies, go on a journey to collect the fragments of the Shikon Jewel and protect it from the demon Naraku.

Fushigi Yuugi

Fushigi Yuugi is one of the earliest isekai anime in the shoujo genre, telling the story of a girl named Miaka who is transported into a book of warring gods. There, she meets the handsome Celestial Warriors of Suzaku, which sparks a bunch of dramatic love squares that’s sure to meet every romantic’s greatest fantasies.

Of course, like most good romantic plots, there is an endgame. But you’ll have to watch it to know who it is, right?

Log Horizon

Have you ever imagined what’s it like to get stuck in an MMORPG with friends, complete with in-game experience and skills? That’s the idea behind Log Horizon. In this anime, Shiroe, Akatsuki, Naotsugu, and more are forced to adapt to living in the VR world of Elder Tale while finding a way to return to the real world.

Log Horizon is well-written and paced just enough to let MMORPG and non-MMORPG players enjoy its core concepts. Fans will like its detailed worldbuilding, gripping storyline, and well-written characters.

Grimgar of Fantasy and Ash

Unlike many isekai anime that feature overpowered characters, the protagonists of Grimgar of Fantasy and Ash are just ordinary teenagers — which makes for a more realistic and relatable tale. With no memory of where they came from or who they were before waking up in the world of Grimgar, the protagonists all need to learn to fight to live and thrive.

Overlord

On the other hand, those who love overpowered main characters will enjoy Overlord. This anime tells the story of an MMORPG player who got stuck in the game after it was supposed to be shut down by its developers. The player becomes the game’s super strong main character Ainz Ooal Gown, the overlord of the Great Tomb of Nazarick.

Ainz takes on different roles and classes in the show. Despite his scary appearance, he is actually a funny character who can elicit laughter in funny scenes or stun viewers with his amazing power.

Gate: Thus the JSDF Fought There

While most isekai anime protagonists are teens, Gate features an adult male in the lead role. Itami was on his way to buy his favorite manga when medieval soldiers, dragons, and other creatures emerged from a mysterious gate that appeared in Tokyo’s Ginza district. He saves many lives, gets sent to the new world, saves more lives there, and becomes well-known among the other world’s inhabitants. This is a great watch for those who are new to the genre.

The Rising of the Shield Hero

The Rising of the Shield Hero is the perfect anime for those who love good storylines and adventure. It tells the story of one of four average teens summoned to save another world. As the story progresses, fans will see how the main character Naofumi as well as his friends Raphtalia, Filo, and more grow with every experience they have together.

Cautious Hero

Ever hated grinding in RPGs just to get stronger and more capable of facing dangerous enemies? Cautious Hero takes all the grinding and makes it ridiculously funny to that point that it becomes quite enjoyable. The Hero Is Overpowered But Is Overly Cautious, or simply Cautious Hero, tells the story of a man named Seiya Ryuuguuin who is summoned by a goddess to save the world of Gaeabrande. Every hardship in this world, however, is no match for Seiya’s cautiousness.

Re:Zer0 – Starting Life in Another World

Re:Zer0 – Starting Life in Another World tells the story of Natsuki Subaru. Natsuki is a guy whose power, ‘return by death,’ allows him to resurrect every time he dies, granting him another chance to protect those important to him.

While the show gets darker the more Subaru dies, it features lovable characters such as Emilia and Rem, as well as great animation. Re:Zer0 is considered one of the most popular isekai among fans of the subgenre.

All that said, there’s a ton of isekai anime to watch out there. However, these are great choices for those who are new to the genre or simply those who are looking for isekai to binge-watch. Meanwhile, if you’re looking for more discussion on everything anime, make sure to check out our Frame Jump series.