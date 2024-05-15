One of the biggest anime premieres of 2024 is the new series Solo Leveling, based on the South Korean web novel by Chugong. As fans wait for Solo Leveling Season 2, here’s where they can read the Solo Leveling web novel and its webtoon adaptation in the interim.

Recommended Videos

Where to Read Solo Leveling, Confirmed

Image Source: Netmarble

As a web novel, Solo Leveling was originally published through KakaoPage, the digital content platform of the South Korean multimedia company Kakao Entertainment, debuting on the site in 2016. Since 2021, this format of Solo Leveling has been officially licensed for an English-language translation published by Yen Press, with physical copies available for purchase at major retailers and with a digital translated version available to purchase on Amazon, optimized to be read on Kindle devices.

Starting in 2018, Solo Leveling was adapted into a webtoon, a digital webcomic or manhwa, as they are known in Korea, with Jang Sung-rak providing illustrations for this format. For those looking to read the Solo Leveling manhwa online, it can be found legally on the following sites, each requiring a registered account to access, with chapters or volumes available to purchase.

Similar to the prose web novel format, Yen Press has licensed Solo Leveling for the official English-language translation of its manhwa adaptation, publishing these editions of Solo Leveling since 2021. As with the prose format, readers can purchase physical copies of the Solo Leveling manhwa online or through major retailers. There is also a digital version of the translated Solo Leveling manhwa collected into individual volumes optimized for Kindle devices, which can be purchased on Amazon.

With 14 web novels and nine collected manhwa volumes, there is plenty of Solo Leveling material for fans to find and enjoy ahead of the eventual Season 2 premiere of the anime adaptation. And with two different literature formats to enjoy the story, fans can dive deeply into the fantasy world of Solo Leveling and ongoing adventures of its protagonist Sung Jin-woo.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more