Where to Read Solo Leveling, Confirmed

One of the biggest anime premieres of 2024 is the new series Solo Leveling, based on the South Korean web novel by Chugong. As fans wait for Solo Leveling Season 2, here’s where they can read the Solo Leveling web novel and its webtoon adaptation in the interim.

As a web novel, Solo Leveling was originally published through KakaoPage, the digital content platform of the South Korean multimedia company Kakao Entertainment, debuting on the site in 2016. Since 2021, this format of Solo Leveling has been officially licensed for an English-language translation published by Yen Press, with physical copies available for purchase at major retailers and with a digital translated version available to purchase on Amazon, optimized to be read on Kindle devices.

Starting in 2018, Solo Leveling was adapted into a webtoon, a digital webcomic or manhwa, as they are known in Korea, with Jang Sung-rak providing illustrations for this format. For those looking to read the Solo Leveling manhwa online, it can be found legally on the following sites, each requiring a registered account to access, with chapters or volumes available to purchase.

Similar to the prose web novel format, Yen Press has licensed Solo Leveling for the official English-language translation of its manhwa adaptation, publishing these editions of Solo Leveling since 2021. As with the prose format, readers can purchase physical copies of the Solo Leveling manhwa online or through major retailers. There is also a digital version of the translated Solo Leveling manhwa collected into individual volumes optimized for Kindle devices, which can be purchased on Amazon.

With 14 web novels and nine collected manhwa volumes, there is plenty of Solo Leveling material for fans to find and enjoy ahead of the eventual Season 2 premiere of the anime adaptation. And with two different literature formats to enjoy the story, fans can dive deeply into the fantasy world of Solo Leveling and ongoing adventures of its protagonist Sung Jin-woo.

Sam Stone
Sam Stone is a longtime entertainment news journalist and columnist, covering everything from movies and television to video games and comic books. Sam also has bylines at CBR, Popverse, Den of Geek, GamesRadar+, and Marvel.com. He's been a freelance contributor with The Escapist since October 2023, during which time he's covered Mortal Kombat, Star Trek, and various other properties. Sam remembers what restful sleep was. But that was a long time ago.