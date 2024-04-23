What Is the Difference Between the Solo Leveling Manhwa and Novel?

Solo Leveling has exploded in popularity with the release of its anime and naturally fans want to see what comes next from this story. Doing so will force you to choose between one of two paths, the Solo Leveling Light Novels or Manhwa. Here are the key differences between them.

What Makes the Solo Leveling Light Novels and Manhwa Different?

The biggest difference between Solo Leveling’s Manhwa and Light Novels is that while all of the same key points are present, there’s a lot of new information and events that only show up in the written version of the story.

The Light Novels include several new details and even entire plot points that just didn’t make the cut for the Manhwa. Of course, this is no surprise given the medium it is being presented on. With no words, the Light Novels have more space to expand on what’s happening in this world, while the Manwha prioritizes visual storytelling.

As you can expect, fight scenes are much better in the Manhwa as you can see the combat as it unfolds rather than just imagining it. But this incredible art comes with the sacrifice of some story. Ultimately you can enjoy Solo Leveling in whatever way you choose and still have a great time, but if you’re someone who is happy to just read words then the Light Novels are the optimal way to get a full-scope look at this story.

Personally, I prefer to read the Manhwa just for the visual element, and while some things are missing, you’ll still get more than enough of the Light Novel’s story to fill your fix. Ultimately the best way to go about it would probably be to read both, but we understand not everyone has the means to do that.

If you’ve been watching the Solo Leveling anime, you can pick up either the Manhwa or Light Novel and continue on from this point whenever you’re ready.

