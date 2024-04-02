Where To Start Solo Leveling’s Manhwa After Watching the Anime

Solo Leveling is the biggest anime hit of 2024 so far and with a major influx of interest, new fans are wondering, where to next? The best way to keep going while waiting for a second season is to pick up the manhwa, and here’s exactly where to start.

What Chapter To Read Solo Leveling From After Season One

Solo Leveling’s first anime season concluded Chapter 45 of its manhwa meaning that you’ll need to start reading from Chapter 46. The show covered quite a bit of ground with just one season gunning through seven arcs, finishing off with the Job Change Arc. Season 2 will start with the Red Gate Arc, which as you might guess picks up in the manhwa at Chapter 46.

Be aware that the webtoon, more commonly referred to as manhwa chapters, and novel chapters for Solo Leveling are not the same, so where you pick up will depend on what you are reading. While Chapter 46 is the starting point for the more common webtoon version, novel readers will need to start the Red Gate Arc at Chapter 56. The two versions of Solo Leveling have some differences but for the most part, the story is exactly the same, just with different pacing. However, we’d strongly suggest reading the manhwa version over the novel.

Whatever way you decide to read this story there’s a lot to dive into past the events showcased in season one of the anime. If you just can’t wait until season two then Chapter 46 can be found in Volume 4 of the manhwa available across the web including Amazon today.

