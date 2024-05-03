Will There Be Hunter X Hunter Season 7?

The anime series Hunter x Hunter concluded with its sixth season in 2014 after running for a grand total of 148 episodes. With new chapters of the Hunter x Hunter manga on the way from acclaimed creator Yoshihiro Togashi, fans are hoping for a potential Hunter x Hunter Season 7.

Here is if fans can expect a new season of Hunter x Hunter following the recent tease that Togashi is returning to create new chapters to the manga series after it went on hiatus in January 2022.

Is Hunter x Hunter Getting a Seventh Season?

There are currently no announced plans to revive the Hunter x Hunter anime series for a season 7, with Togashi’s newest chapters yet to be published. However, there are still manga chapters that have not yet been adapted into any anime series, published intermittently from 2016 through 2022, but this may not be enough to warrant a new anime season being commissioned just yet.

What is more likely is that any potential continuation of the anime series may wait until Togashi completes his story, with Togashi already hinting that he has a series finale in mind. Should the Hunter x Hunter anime series resume to adapt these final chapters of the manga, it may take a similar route as Bleach, which launched a new anime series continuing the story and adapting its final chapters under the new title Bleach: Thousand-Year War.

Created in 1998, Hunter x Hunter follows Gon Freecss as he scours the world for his long-lost father after discovering that his father was a prolific hunter who explored unknown regions of the world, encountered rare creatures, and brought down dangerous criminals. The best-selling manga has been adapted twice into anime series, in 1999 and 2011, with the more recent television adaptation hewing more closely to the original source material than its predecessor.

