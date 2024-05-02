Demon Slayer is a very popular anime, so it’s no surprise that it has its own video game. But Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles released in 2021, and there’s been a lot of new content since then. So, will there be a Demon Slayer Hinokami Chronicles 2?

Recommended Videos

Will There Be a Demon Slayer Hinokami Chronicles 2?

Sega, the publisher of Hinokami Chronicles, which covered the first season of the anime, as well as the Mugen Train and Entertainment District arcs, has yet to announce a follow-up. However, a prominent leaker has let the world know that they believe Hinokami Chronicles 2 is in the works. @MbKKssTBhz5, aka Midori, dropped the news on X but didn’t reveal any further details, meaning a potential release window is unclear. However, given where the anime is at, it’s not hard to figure out what the game will be about.

Related: All Demon Slayer Seasons, Ranked Worst to Best

What Would Demon Slayer Hinokami Chronicles 2 Be About?

With Hinokami Chronicles covering the first two seasons of the Demon Slayer anime, it’s fair to assume the sequel will tackle the next two. Season 3 adapts the Swordsmith Village Arc, which sees Tanjiro and Nezuko travel to the Demon Slayer Corps’ most important location. Things don’t stay peaceful, though, and Tanjiro has to join forces with two Hashira to save the residents of the village.

Season 4, which starts airing in May 2024, will tackle the Hashira Training Arc, which has all of the Demon Slayer Corps come together to prepare for an all-out assault on Muzan Kibutsuji and his forces. Since the first Hinokami Chronicles game featured a game-original fight against Muzan, the sequel could do the same and tease what’s to come in the show’s last few arcs.

And that’s whether there will be a Demon Slayer Hinokami Chronicles 2.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles is available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more