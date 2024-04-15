All Demon Slayer Arcs in Order

Demon Slayer is one of the most popular anime series of the modern era, and drawing from its manga routes, there’s a lot of story to tell. For a better overview of this story, here is a look at every arc in Demon Slayer.

Every Demon Slayer Anime & Manga Arc in Order

While many of Demon Slayer’s story arcs have been adapted for screen, there is still one that has only happened in the manga. For this reason, we will be including some spoilers so just be mindful of that if you’re looking to stick only what has happened in the anime and stop at the Final Battle Arc.

Unwavering Resolve Arc

The longest overarching arc in Demon Slayer, Unwavering Resolve is the name of the very first story in the Demon Slayer manga and anime.

Final Selection Arc

The Final Selection Arc covers both the introduction of Demon Slayer and the selection exam to become an actual Demon Slayer. During this Arc Tanjiro comes face to face with the Temple and Hand demons as he sharpens his skills and protects his sister Nezuko.

Kidnapper’s Bog Arc

During the Kidnapper’s Bog Arc Tanjiro continues to seek out the demon that killed his family but stumbles upon a mysterious demon capable of opening portals to their own unique environment. With the help of a villager named Kazumi, he investigates two girls who have disappeared seemingly at the hands of this demon.

Asakusa Arc

In the Asakusa Arc Tanjiro and his crew encounter their toughest demon foes yet. Even with the help of new allies taking down these incredibly powerful demons armed with magical weapons proves to be a difficult task.

Tsuzumi Mansion Arc

A routine mission to help find an abducted child turns to chaos when the house morphs into a maze leaving Tanjiro and Zenitsu alone and confused with new demons to face. This is the first arc in which Inosuke appears.

Mount Natagumo Arc

Now joined by his new comrades Zenitsu and Inosuke, Tanjiro rushes to save his sister from Spider Demons who are holding her captive. Fortunately, there are more Demon Slayers to help with the fight, but it might prove to be fatal.

Rehabilitation Training Arc

With Muzan hot on his trail, Tanjiro scrambles to justify why he is protecting his sister to the Hashira. This is the final Arc in the first season of Demon Slayer are looks to set the stage for Mugen Train.

Mugen Train Arc

In the Mugen Train Arc Demon Slayer’s core cast Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu board a train to find and eliminate demons onboard, but are in for a big shock when they find the train itself is a demon.

Entertainment District Arc

A new Hashira joins the story as Tanjiro and his crew arrive at the Entertainment District. With women going missing from the district our cast looks to disguise themselves and investigate exactly what is happening.

Swordsmith Village Arc

Tanjiro travels to the Swordsmith Village with the intention of having his blade repaired after being damaged in his previous battles. During this time we meet another Hashira as the demonic threats close in on Tanjiro’s location.

Hashira Training Arc

The Hashira gather together for new training before Muzan unleashes his final attack with the goal of capturing Nezuko. This is a time of calm before the storm as demons pause their assault after discovering Nezuko’s new powers. This will be adapted for Demon Slayer Season 4.

Final Battle Arc

As the name suggests, this is the final arc of Demon Slayer and rounds out the story that began right at the start of the series.

Infinity Castle Arc

Tanjiro and his Demon Slayer allies storm Infinity Castle with the objective of finding and taking down Muzan. Of course, protecting the Demon leader is an army of powerful foes equipped with unique abilities.

Sunrise Countdown Arc

In this final arc of Demon Slayer Tanjiro and the other Demon Slayers finally engage Muzan, but the battle proves to be more difficult than they could have ever imagined.

