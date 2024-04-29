What is My Hero Academia (MHA) Rated?

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular anime right now, and across the globe, new kids are finding the show for the first time. Naturally, some parents might be curious if it’s right for their kids, so here’s what you need to know about My Hero Academia’s rating.

Is My Hero Academia Suitable for Kids?

Screenshot via Crunchyroll

My Hero Academia’s anime is rated PG-13 in the United States. For other countries this rating can differ such as in Australia where some seasons of the show have received an MA15+ rating, however, generally the show should be more than appropriate for teens 13 and older.

Like most Shonen anime, My Hero Academia contains a lot of violence with its fight scenes, but they aren’t unnecessarily graphic like some other shows. There are a few injuries that take place during the series that might be intense, but teen audiences over 13 should be okay watching it.

Outside of the violence, the themes presented in My Hero Academia are completely fine for children. Most of the time the show revolves around overcoming your limits, good triumphing over evil, and working together to win, which are generally good things for kids to see on screen.

Of course, what is appropriate for children may vary from child to child, so we’d suggest watching My Hero Academia with your young kid if you’re concerned the violence might be too much. The good news is that from the very beginning, you get a taste of what the show is about so you won’t need to watch too much to have your answer.

There are multiple ways to watch My Hero Academia which include physically with DVDs or streaming. The good news is that My Hero is available to stream not just on Crunchyroll, but also on Netflix in many regions. There’s no better time to watch the Shonen hit than today.

