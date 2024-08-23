Where To Read Selfish Romance Confirmed

Truths are revealed, feelings are betrayed, and breakups get messy in the romance manhwa Selfish Romance. Two people will come together for all the wrong reasons but they might stay for the right ones. Find out where to read this deliciously complicated manhwa.

Recommended Videos

Where to Read Selfish Romance Online

Image via Webtoon

Selfish Romance can be found on both Webtoon’s website and app. Currently, the first 6 episodes are available to read for free. If you want to read 5 episodes ahead, you will need to unlock the most recent episodes on the app as they are not available on the website. Each early access episode costs 7 Webtoon Coins each.

To gain access to the earliest episodes, you will need to download the app and create a Webtoon account. After, you can purchase Webtoon Coins in different bundles or subscribe to Webtoon’s monthly plan. The least expensive option costs $0.99 for 10 coins but the most popular option costs $9.99 for 100 Coins plus 8 Bonus Coins. The monthly subscription costs $9.99 a month and provides 100 Coins plus 10 Bonus Coins.

What is Selfish Romance About?

When Yumin overhears her fiance’s conversation where he admits he doesn’t love her, Yumin’s entire world shatters. Despite still having feelings for him, Yumin breaks off their engagement. Three months later, she meets Hyeondo, a man who similarly broke up with his ex despite his feelings for her. With both of them having regrets for their hasty breakups, they decide to hatch up a plan to get their exes back. The plan? To date each other in hopes of getting the attention of their former partners. In typical romance fashion, nothing ever goes as planned.

If you love the messy drama of Selfish Romance but want a little bit of revenge to spice things up, then check out where to read To Whom It No Longer Concerns.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy