Where To Read Lies Become You Confirmed

Being too good at one’s job is not always rewarding and instead can lead to life-threatening situations. It’s a lesson Veronica learns the hard way in Lies Become You. To find out how Veronica gets out of her disastrous situation, you’ll need to know where to read the manhwa.

Where to Read Lies Become You Online

Manhwa fans can find Lies Become You on Manta’s website and app. The series is completed, and all episodes have been translated into English. The prologue and the first 3 episodes are available to read for free. Episodes 4 to 95 are available for free but you must wait for Manta’s daily Free Pass to access them. The last 5 episodes are only available if you sign up for Manta’s monthly subscription.

To get the daily Free Pass and to sign up for a subscription, you must create a free Manta account. Unlike other websites and apps that contain manhwa, Manta does not have a special currency or currency bundles. The website only has a monthly subscription which costs $4.99 a month or $49.90 a year. With the subscription, you will have access to all of manhwa on Manta. The Unlimited subscription plan makes Manta one of the most affordable websites with some of the best content.

What is Lies Become You About?

At a young age, Veronica sold to a secret agency, Fiore, to pay off her mother’s debts. There she becomes an actor, a person who is paid to be whoever the client needs her to be. One day, a job goes wrong and she finds herself on the run and boards a ship in hopes of fleeing the country. However, that ship belonged to Prince Halid, a man she had insulted while doing her job. When he finds her on his ship, he agrees to help but he won’t do it for free. She must pretend to be his wife.

