Where To Read the Shirai Manhwa Confirmed

Love and hate are two sides of the same coin, and that holds true in the manhwa and webcomic Shirai. In this manhwa, two martial arts factions wish to consolidate through an arranged marriage, but the bridge and groom have other ideas. Here’s where you can read the manhwa Shirai.

Where To Read Shirai Online

Image via Webtoon

Readers can find Shirai on Webtoon’s website and app. Since the series became a Webtoon Original, episodes episodes have been released. The first three episodes are available to read for free. But the five most recent episodes must be unlocked with Webtoon Coins. With each new episode released, more episodes will be available to read for free.

How To Get Webstoon Coins

If you’d like to read the entire Shirai series right now, you’ll need to create a free Webtoon account. Afterwards, you’ll be able to purchase Coins through different One-time Coin Packs. The cheapest option Webtoon provides is 50 Coins plus two Bonus Coins for $4.99. There are monthly subscription options as well. For $9.99 a month, you will get 100 Coins plus 10 Bonus Coins. For $49.99 a month, you will get 500 Coins plus 75 Bonus Coins.

What Is Shirai About?

In Shirai, Amakusa Rin, the unbeatable daughter of the Blue Dragon leader and heir to the faction, is hell-bent on seeking revenge for her mother’s death. Her plans are put on hold when her father tells her she’ll be getting married to Horii Shinsuke of the Shirai faction so that the two factions can consolidate. Horri Shinsuke is also opposed to the marriage, claiming he will only marry for love. Between fighting each other, the two must find a way to annul their marriage without causing their factions to go to war or before their feelings for each other change.

Shirai is available to read now.

