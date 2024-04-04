Manhwa is a Korean comic that is designed for digital publication instead of physical volumes like its manga counterpart. Because of this, many apps and websites have been launched, specifically for digital comics, also known as webtoons. Here are the best websites to read manhwa.

5. Lezhin

Lezhin has the biggest selection of LGBT manhwa and has all of the biggest names in the genre, like Jinx and Sora & Haena. It runs on a Coin system, where every episode is either 20 or 30 Coins, depending on the manhwa. Its most popular deal is $15.99 for 560 Coins + 150 Bonus Coins. It is more expensive, but Lezhin will give regular readers ample chances to gain free Bonus Coins to go toward unlockable episodes. There are also wait-until-free options.

4. Tapas Comics

Tapas, also known as Tapastic, is a website and app that has a large variety of manhwa and other webtoons for readers to explore. Both its app and website are easy to navigate. Readers can search by genre and then by popularity, what’s trending, and what is a Tapas Original. However, for those who want to read more mature content, that is only available on the website and not available on the app. Some webtoons are free, some are on a wait-until-free episode basis, and others need to be unlocked with Ink, the currency for the site. The best deal on Tapas is the 8,000 +2,500 Ink for $9.99, but there is a $1 and $5 option. Each manhwa episode Ink cost will differ depending on how popular the manhwa is, with episodes being up to 450 Ink. There are sales and ways to lower the cost.

3. Tappytoon

Tappytoon is comparable to Tapas in terms of the amount of content and how much it costs. The best deal on Tappytoon is the $9.99 option, which gives 7,000 +1,000 Points. It seems less than Tapas, but every episode, no matter the popularity, is 300 Points. Tappytoon does have popular manhwa like Solo Leveling and The Max Level Newbie. Its sorting system doesn’t get quite as specific as Tapas, but it will list those that are complete and which ones are currently trending.

2. Webtoons

Webtoons has a huge library of Manhwa to sift through and has a really easy way to navigate both the website and its app. It has a lot of well-known manhwa, as well as other well-known indie webtoons like Lore Olympus. The best deal on Webtoons is $9.99 for 100 Coins + 8 Coins. Each episode can be anywhere from 3 to 7 coins each, depending on the webtoon. However, there are a lot of wait-until-free options, with more webtoons eventually being free instead of being locked behind a paywall indefinitely.

1. Manta

Manta gets the number one spot because of its price. Manta, unlike the other apps and websites, has a pay monthly option for $4.99 a month that allows readers to have access to an unlimited amount of episodes. This replaces the pay-per-episode format of most apps and websites. For those who don’t want to pay the monthly fee, a huge selection of manhwa is available under the wait-until-free system. The app and website are both easy to navigate as well, making it an all-around great reader experience.

And those are the best websites to read manhwa. For more Manhwa content, check out the top manhwa similar to Solo Leveling.

