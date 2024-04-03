Best 5 Korean Manhwa Like Solo Leveling For Fans to Read

Solo Leveling has brought many fans into the Korean manhwa world, opening the way for more like it to have their chance to shine in the spotlight. There are many similar to Solo Leveling, so which ones are worth the time to read?

Solo Leveling, written by Chugong and illustrated by Dubu, was originally a webnovel that turned into a webtoon in 2018 and has now gained enough popularity to raise it to animated status. The story contains the classic weak protagonist who turns overpowered, incredible fights and an attention-gripping story. It contains the narrative element of video games becoming reality but with a unique twist. For those who have finished the completed manhwa and want more of that Solo Leveling flavor, here are the top five manhwa fans should read.

Return of the Disaster-Class Hero

For those who love an overpowered protagonist like Solo Leveling‘s Sung Jin-woo, Return of the Disaser-Class Hero is a great option. It is an ongoing action-fantasy manhwa filled with betrayal and revenge. The protagonist, Lee Gun is trapped in a dungeon by his teammates, left to fight against impossible-to-beat monsters. Against the odds, he makes it out of the dungeon with newfound powers and abilities that will shake the world. And just like Jin-woo, Lee Gun gets an upgrade to his looks.

Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint

Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint has a bit of that Solo Leveling essence but has a unique twist. The protagonist, Dokja Kim, was just a regular 9-5 office worker who continued to read the webnovel “Three Ways to Survive the Apocalypse.” By the time we get to the last chapter, Dokja Kim is sent into the world of the novel with all of his knowledge about the world and characters intact. He uses this knowledge to his advantage, increasing his chances of survival. This manhwa emphasizes the protagonist’s intelligence and quick wit.

Tower of God

Like Solo Leveling, Tower of God garnered enough popularity to gain its own animation adaptation. It has the dungeon-crawling aspect but with a singular tower that contains great rewards for those who can successfully reach the top. It also features an interesting power system and a main character who is a powerful irregularity that will interest fans. Tower of God was started in 2010 by Lee Jong-Hwi AKA SIU and is still ongoing.

The Beginning After the End

The Beginning After the End is a reincarnation story. It follows King Grey who reincarnates as Arthur Leywin on the continent of Dicathen. Arthur retains all his memories of his past life, giving him an advantage in mastering the power system at an early age and making him one of the most powerful mages. This ongoing story holds adventures and characters that will absolutely keep you hooked.

Second Life Ranker

Second Life Ranker is very similar to Solo Leveling with its overpowered protagonist and dungeon-crawling adventures. The story follows Yeon-woo who learns his brother has died. This leads him to the Obelisk to try to figure out the cause of his brother’s death and learn the tower’s secrets. Of course, Yeon-woo gains powers and magical abilities that puts him above the rest and defeats the odds that should have been impossible.

For more content, check out the season 2 trailer for the Solo Leveling animation.

