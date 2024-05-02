Kaiju no 8 kafka
Kaiju No 8 Episode 4 Release Date and Time Confirmed

Jordan Althoff
Published: May 2, 2024 12:37 am

Things are starting to heat up in the world of Kaiju No. 8 as the intensity is ramping up. Now fans want to know when the next episode is going to be released.

When Will Kaiju No 8 Episode 4 Release?

Kaiju No 8 episode 4 will release on Saturday, May 4 at 8:30 am PST, 11:30 am EST, and 4:30 pm GMT. The episode will be available exclusively on Crunchyroll or through Amazon Prime as a third-party streaming service. There will be a live stream on May 4 at 10:00 am EST on Crunchyroll for premium users.

Kaiju No 8 Episode 3 Recap

Kafka Kaiju no 8
In episode 3 of Kaiju No 8 “Revenge Match”, Kaffka continues with the Defense Force entry exam, showing off his powers to Kikoru and piquing her interest. However, nothing comes of it because he refuses to use his Kaiju powers during the exam. He ends up having the worst performance in the first part of the exam. He is also unable to synchronize with the special body suit the Defense Force uses.

In the second stage, everyone is required to fight against Kaiju within a time limit. Kafka utilized his knowledge and experience with Kaiju to show his usefulness in combat at first. However, a Kaiju caught him by surprise, dealing some serious injuries. He is advised to drop out of the exam by the proctor. However, in true protagonist style, he refuses to give up and starts to synchronize with his suit.

For those who don’t want to wait to see what happens next, you can read the manga of Kaiju No 8 online at Viz. The latest three chapters are free to read but you will need that subscription to read the rest.

