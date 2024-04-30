Ninja Kamui Episode 13 Release Date & Time Confirmed

The original anime series produced by E&H Production, Ninja Kamui, is hitting its climax. Make sure to mark your calendars because episode 13’s release is just around the corner.

Ninja Kamui episode 13 will be released on May 4, 2024, at 11 pm EST on Adult Swim’s Toonami. All episodes are available on Adult Swim, HBO Max, and Amazon Prime. The episode will be released on streaming services on May 5, 2024, after the episode has aired on Toonami.

While Adult Swim does have all episodes available online, only the first episode can be streamed for free. Other episodes require a cable provider login. I suggest using HBO Max if you have it or Amazon Prime to buy the entire season for $19.99.

Ninja Kamui Episode 12 Recap

Image via E&H Production

Episode 12 of Ninja Kamui was not the last episode like fans had originally thought. There is a lot of setup for the finale. Dilly’s story came to a quick end at the beginning of the episode. Now Mike and his old partner are racing against the FBI to find Joseph before the higher-ups can kill him to cover their tracks. Joseph learns the FBI’s plan and makes threats to destroy Auzu by reminding everyone of the control he has over the Auzu Reactors.

Meanwhile, Higan talks with the chief and learns about his plans for the future which were stopped by Yamaji. Now that the chief no longer has any ninja abilities, it is up to Higan to stop Yamaji’s plan. At the end of the episode, Higan heads to Yamaji to have their final showdown and stop him from completing his ninja revolution.

There is a lot the last episode will have to wrap up but hopefully, it does a good job. Episode 13 is the last episode of Ninja Kamui.

